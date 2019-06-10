The partnership will continue the “NSIC Thursday Night Football Game of the Week.”

BURNSVILLE, Minn.—The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced on Wednesday morning that they have continued their partnership with Midco Sports Network® for the 2019-2020 academic season. MidcoSN will air 10 NSIC football games, 20 NSIC regular season and 14 tournament basketball games and seven NSIC volleyball tournament matches for a total of 51 live events on MidcoSN this coming academic year.

The partnership will continue the “NSIC Thursday Night Football Game of the Week,” airing the first four weeks of the season from September 5 through September 26, with the other six football games airing on Saturdays.

During the basketball season MidcoSN will broadcast ten doubleheaders and continue its full coverage of the NSIC/Sanford Health Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments. All fourteen games of the tournament played at the Sanford Pentagon along with the ten doubleheaders will add up to 34 live basketball contests produced and aired live on MidcoSN.

New this season, MidcoSN will air all seven matches of the NSIC Volleyball Tournament that will be played at the Sanford Pentagon on November 22-24.

NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind is happy the conference is continuing its partnership with MidcoSN. “MidcoSN continues to be a tremendous supporter of the NSIC, and we are thrilled to be able to continue to grow our partnership, exposing the region to our first-class institutions and incredible student-athletes that compete in the NSIC,” said Lind.

Minnesota Crookston Football will kick off MidcoSN televised schedule on Thursday Sept., 5, when Head Coach Mark Dufner and the Golden Eagles host MSU Moorhead. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., at Ed Widseth Field.