The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) has announced its 2019 Spring All-Academic Team. The student-athletes receiving this dignification have met sport-specific athletic requirements and have achieved a cumulative grade point average at or above the standards set by the General Assembly of the MCAC.
The 2019 Spring MCAC All-Academic team is comprised of student-athletes from over 25 U.S. states and more than ten countries. Over 225 individuals were named to this distinguished honor. Pioneer student-athletes named to the All-Academic honor roll are as follows:
Devante Ryans
Baseball
Augusta, GA
Thomas Scheett
Wrestling
Bismarck, ND
Kaven Blazek
Wrestling
Deerwood, MN
Payton Jackson
Wrestling
Detroit Lakes, MN
Brittney Neil
Softball
East Grand Forks, MN
Mariah Stueness
Softball
Gary, MN
Dylan Manderud
Baseball
Goodridge, MN
Hannah Dietsch
Women's Basketball
Goodridge, MN
Carly Mekash
Women's Basketball
Greenbush, MN
Ashley Moe
Women's Basketball
Grygla, MN
Ibrahim Nasir
Men's Basketball
Nashville, TN
Haley Price
Softball
Newfolden, MN
Janie Wunderlich
Women's Basketball
Perham, MN
Brenson Alteme
Men's Basketball
Port St. Lucie, FL
Vincente Spicuzza
Baseball
Port St. Lucie, TX
Jozi Halvorson
Women's Basketball
Red Lake Falls, MN
Kelsey Landman
Softball
Red Lake Falls, MN
Enoc Rodriguez
Baseball
San Antonio, TX
Jaed Rivera
Baseball
Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico
Kyle Fowler
Wrestling
Thief River Falls, MN
Bailey Greene
Women's Basketball/Softball
Thief River Falls, MN
Josephine Davis
Softball
Thief River Falls, MN
Holly Steer
Women's Basketball
Warren, MN