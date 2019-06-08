Borowicz took eighth in the 300m hurdles in the state finals.

ST. PAUL - Emma Borowicz (So.), the Crookston Pirate who began her hurdling career this past winter in the hallways of Crookston High School, is the same Pirate who stood on the state podium with an eighth place medal for 300m hurdles around her neck.

"Making the podium in eighth place is a huge accomplishment," Pirates Girls' Head Coach Amy Boll said. "For being a 10th grader, she's got a couple more years left to make it down here and work hard. I know her coach, Harley Stahlecker, will be working with her in the years to come."

As the lone state representative for the Crookston Pirates girls' team, Borowicz represented her school well advancing to the 300m hurdles finals with a time of 46.70 on Day 1 and concluding the track season in eighth place on Day 2.

"I think I learned a lot of new things this season," Borowicz said. "It was definitely different than ones I've had before. I changed up a lot of things, and it turned out being for the better."

The sophomore finished the race in 47.30, .6 seconds slower than her prelims time.

"I was tired," Borowicz explained. "I didn't have the same energy coming in. That might have hurt it a little bit, but overall, I'm fine with it. I did what I could do."

Borowicz's state track medal caps off quite the athletic season which included a state tennis doubles qualification and a section runner-up trophy in basketball.

"Since she was young, she's been going to a lot of tournaments, and her dad has her doing a lot of things," Boll said. "She's been doing a lot of traveling with different sports. I think it makes her stronger. The more she competes, the more she's involved with stuff, she just keeps getting stronger each year. She is mentally and physically ready to go. I look forward to seeing what she's going to do."

