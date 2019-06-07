Noah Kiel ran the first of his two events and placed 11th.

ST. PAUL - Noah Kiel (So.) and Emma Borowicz (So.) are representing the Crookston Pirates at the State Track and Field Meet at Hamline University. Kiel qualified for his first state meet in the 100m and the 200m, and Borowicz reached the final level of the postseason in the 300m hurdles for her second career state appearance.

Both Kiel and Borowicz's races feature a preliminary round. To advance to the finals, a runner must place in the top two of their respective heat or rank in the next best five times.

Noah Kiel

Kiel came .04 seconds from advancing to the 100m finals after running a time of 11.59. The time placed him seventh in his heat and 11th out of the 16 runners. The sophomore has one more opportunity to advance to Saturday's finals when he competes in the 200m at 6:17 p.m.

Emma Borowicz

Borowicz runs her 300m hurdles race at 5:25 p.m.

