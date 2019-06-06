Nick and Jack Garmen lost to No. 5 Jacob Hageman/Tanner Funk 6-0, 7-6(7-3).

MINNEAPOLIS - Nick Garmen (Sr.) and Jack Garmen (Fr.), the Section 8A Doubles Runner-Up, drew the No. 5 seed in the state for Class A, Jacob Hageman (Sr.) and Tanner Funk (So.) from Foley, for their first round, and the Foley pair justified their seeding.

The two from Foley cruised to a 6-0 set one win with killer serving and outlasted the resilient Garmens in the second set for a 7-6(7-3) tiebreaking win to advance to the State Quarterfinals.

The Pirates won the first two points in the opening game of the first set, but it was all Foley from that point as Hageman/Funk shut out the Crookston duo in a set that lasted about 15 minutes.

"That was the quickest set, I think, we've played all year," Acting Head Coach Greg Garmen said. "I don't know what was going on. Jack wasn't sharp early. Then he settled in a little bit."

A different Garmen doubles team emerged from the bench in the second set. Although the two from Crookston lost the first game, they won two in a row and maintained a one-game lead with a 3-2 advantage.

Hageman/Funk retaliated with two consecutive game victories for a 5-4 lead, and the Garmens returned the favor going ahead 6-5.

"I think Jack maybe just relaxed a little bit more," Greg Garmen said. "Foley started missing a few serves. We just settled down finally after being shell-shocked that first set."

After the Foley squad won the following game, the two teams went into a first-to-seven tiebreaker.

Crookston went down 3-1, tied it 3-3, hit the potential go-ahead point into the net and Foley went on to score the next three and take the set 7-6(7-3) and the match.

"We got to the tiebreak and needed the one shot that Nick missed," Greg Garmen said. "That seemed to be the turning point. He missed that one, it's 4-3, and they go on and get to seven. Every point is big when it comes down to a tiebreak. We needed to get to the third set, because we were playing better."

The Garmens will next play at 2 p.m. in the first round of the consolation quarterfinals against Carter Anderson (Sr.)/Ryan Osborne (Sr.) from Hibbing.

Garmen hopes to see carryover from the second set in this upcoming elimination match.

"They need to get it going and quit fighting with each other," Greg Garmen joked. "They play better when they fight with each other, so maybe that's alright."

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com