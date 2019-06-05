See results from the most recent group of matches.
Team #
Team Name
Wins
Losses
Points
9
Noah Insurance
6
0
130
6
Neon Spike
6
0
130
1
Bremer Bank
4
2
116
2
CHS Ag Services
4
2
103
11
Midwest Hydraulics LLC
3
0
65
15
RS Grain
3
0
65
4
Christianson Honey
2
4
118
7
One Hit Wonder
2
4
108
3
Crookston Eye Clinic
2
4
95
14
Side Street Bar & Grill
2
1
60
8
One "N" Only
1
5
71
13
Climax Custom Neon
1
2
55
5
Junk Yard Dogs
0
6
64
12
American Federal
0
3
44
10
Stephanie Overgaard's
0
3
24
*Points may be used in case of win/loss tie
Monday, June 3 Results
Bremer 2 CHS Ag Services 1 Crookston Eye Clinic 2 Christianson Honey 1 Neon Spike 3 Junk Yard Dogs 0 Neon Spike 3 Crookston Eye Clinic 0 Bremer 2 Christianson Honey 1 CHS Ag 3 Junk Yard Dogs 0 One Hit Wonder 2 One 'N Only 1 Noah Insurance 3 Steph's 0 Midwest Hydraulics 3 American Federal 0
RS Grain 3 One Hit Wonder 0 Noah Insurance 3 One 'N Only 0 Side Street Bar & Grill 2 Climax Custom Neon 1