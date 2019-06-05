See results from the most recent group of matches.

Team # Team Name Wins Losses Points 9 Noah Insurance 6 0 130 6 Neon Spike 6 0 130 1 Bremer Bank 4 2 116 2 CHS Ag Services 4 2 103 11 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 3 0 65 15 RS Grain 3 0 65 4 Christianson Honey 2 4 118 7 One Hit Wonder 2 4 108 3 Crookston Eye Clinic 2 4 95 14 Side Street Bar & Grill 2 1 60 8 One "N" Only 1 5 71 13 Climax Custom Neon 1 2 55 5 Junk Yard Dogs 0 6 64 12 American Federal 0 3 44 10 Stephanie Overgaard's 0 3 24 *Points may be used in case of win/loss tie Monday, June 3 Results

Bremer 2 CHS Ag Services 1 Crookston Eye Clinic 2 Christianson Honey 1 Neon Spike 3 Junk Yard Dogs 0 Neon Spike 3 Crookston Eye Clinic 0 Bremer 2 Christianson Honey 1 CHS Ag 3 Junk Yard Dogs 0 One Hit Wonder 2 One 'N Only 1 Noah Insurance 3 Steph's 0 Midwest Hydraulics 3 American Federal 0

RS Grain 3 One Hit Wonder 0 Noah Insurance 3 One 'N Only 0 Side Street Bar & Grill 2 Climax Custom Neon 1