Dani Boyle made up a five stroke deficit after day one to take the last state qualifying spot. Both the girls and boys placed fourth as teams.

Girls

Dani Boyle (Jr.) was on the outside looking in following the first round of the Section 8AA Tournament. The junior shot a 92 on day one and put together her best round of the season at 84 to move up and claim the final state-qualifying spot at eighth place by two strokes.

The Pirates team finished fourth out of six.

Crookston's 2018 state-qualifier, Joslynn Leach (So.), entered the second day needing to erase seven strokes. Leach posted a 94 on day one and a 95 on the final round for a total of 189 missing state by 13 strokes.

Hannah Street (Sr.) ended her Pirate career shooting a 100 and totaled 197, Hannah Brouse (8th Grade) tallied 100 for 206, Bailey Cameron (Fr.) finished at 111 for 206 and Sophia Rezac (So.) rounded out the roster at 104 for 210.

Boyle will compete at state beginning on Tuesday, June 11 at Sand Creek in Jordan. The two-day event concludes on Wednesday, June 12.

Team Standings

Individual Standings

Boys

Two Pirates came into the final round of section play with a chance to punch their ticket to state.

Jack Ricord (Sr.) ended the first day in third after scoring his best round of the season at 76. Ricord carded an 85 on the second day which missed the playoff round between Adam Tonsfeldt (So.) of Barnesville and Judd Ginther (So.) from Roseau for the last spot by two strokes.

One stroke separated Trey Chrispherson (Sr.) and a state spot following one round, and after Christopherson repeated his score of 80 on day two, the senior remained a stroke away from the playoff.

Quinn Westlake (Jr.) shot an 86 on day two for 178, and Brock Heppner (Sr.) finished his final high school round at 87 for 170. Jaxon Wang (So.) ended round two at 84 and carded a 190 for the entire tournament.

The boys finished tied for fourth as a team out of six.

Team Standings

Individual Standings