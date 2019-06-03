The event was held in Brooklyn Center to celebrate the Pirates tennis coach's 2018 induction into the Minnesota State High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Crookston Tennis Coach Mike Geffre was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Tennis Coaches Association (MSHSTCA) Hall of Fame in 2018, and on Monday, June 3, family, current players, alumni and more gathered to celebrate the achievement with a banquet at Earl Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.

While 2019 State Doubles qualifiers, Nick Garmen and Jack Garmen, were in attendance, a few players from Geffre's juggernaut teams in the 1990s, Chris Tiedeman, Chris Martin and Jake Olson, made appearances as well and offered comments on their former coach and what he meant to them and the Crookston program.

“Coach Geffre was and is an amazing role model. While he was coaching us to be a great tennis team, he was modeling for us how to be selfless leaders and good adult men and women. Because of all we learned from Gef, I am so excited for him and the much deserved Hall of Fame honor he is receiving." - Chris Tiedeman: CHS Class of 1994, captain, 1994 State Runner Up and member of the 1993 State CHS boys' tennis teams



“From the early 90s on, Gef developed teams that reached the pinnacles of high school tennis, rarely facing other public schools in state competition. Gef taught a rural northern Minnesota team how to win against some of the best Twin Cities and other Minnesota private schools.” - Chris Martin: CHS Class of 1995, a captain of the 1995 team and leader on the 1993, 1994 and 1995 State Tournament teams



“Gef's leadership developed a strong program in the 80s, becoming a dynasty through the 90s and 2000s. The tennis community across Minnesota recognizes Crookston as a program with a rich tradition and quality players.” - Jake Olson: CHS Class of 1998, two-time State Doubles Champion and four-time State Team Tournament participant starting in 1994 on the second place CHS Team

Geffre has been the head coach of the Crookston Pirates Boys’ team from 1986 to 2017 and coach of the Girls’ team since 1989. As a graduate of Bemidji State University, graduating with honors, Mike has led the Pirates to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament nine times with the girls and 13 times with the boys. Crookston has been a tennis dynasty in the northern part of the state during Mike’s tenure as coach. Mike has also coached two State Doubles Champions for the boys and one State Doubles Champion for the girls. Other than all of the State Tournament appearances, one of Mike’s greatest highlights was having the opportunity to coach his daughter, Amanda, throughout her high school career. Mike has a wife, Lori Schlenker, a daughter, Amanda, and twin sons, Isaac and Simon.

Head Coach Boys’ Tennis 1986-2017 - 31 years

Head Coach Girls’ Tennis 1989 - 2018 - 29 years

13 Team Appearances at the Boys’ Minnesota State High School League State Tennis Tournament

Nine Team Appearances at the Girls’ Minnesota State High School League State Tennis Tournament

Two State Boys’ Doubles Championships

One State Girls’ Doubles Championship

Coaching Honors: Crookston E Award for Coaching Excellence , Minnesota State Boys’ Tennis Coach of the Year , Minnesota State Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year 2001