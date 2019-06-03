See where the Pirates state-qualifiers rank heading into the state meet.

Two Crookston Pirates qualified for the Track/Field State Meet in Noah Kiel (So.) and Emma Borowicz (So.). Kiel reached the state in the 100m and 200m while Borowicz made it in 300m hurdles.

The two sophomores will begin their state campaign on Friday, June 7 at Hamline University in St. Paul. Both will go through preliminaries where they will attempt to reach finals. Finals-qualifiers are comprised of the top two times from each heat plus the next best five times.

Noah Kiel (So.)

Kiel enters the state meet as the Section 8A Champion in the 100m. Kiel ran the race in a time of 11.42 ranking him 13th of the 17 qualifying runners, .18 seconds away from a top-nine time. Kiel's 200m section runner-up time of 23.14 puts him at 13th out of 16 and .36 seconds behind the ninth-best time.

Prelims for the 100m will take place on Friday, June 7 at 4:05 p.m. The 200m prelims will follow at 6:17 p.m.

Emma Borowicz (So.)

Borowicz, who began hurdling for the first time at the start of the season, brought home gold in the 300m hurdles at the Section 8A Meet with a time of 47.26. If the sophomore can keep that pace, she might be looking at a finals appearance. Her time ranks ninth with 10th place a short .06 seconds away.

The 300m hurdles prelims start at 5:25 p.m.

