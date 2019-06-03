Although the season still goes on for Emma Borowicz (So.), who qualified for state in the 300m hurdles, the Crookston Pirates celebrated their 2019 with a team banquet.
Individual Awards
MVP - Sprints
Emma Borowicz
MVP - Field Events
Jada Dillabough
MVP - Distance
Katherine Geist, Thea Oman
SALT Award (Sportsmanship, Attitude, Leadership, Training)
Rachel Hefta
All-State Individual Honor Roll
Jada Dillabough, Katherine Geist, Emma Borowicz, Breanna Kressin, Hayden Winjum, Kailee Magsam, Anke Weirsma, Rachel Hefta, Thea Oman, Halle Winjum, Hailey Spivey
All-State Team Honors
Thea Oman, Rachel Hefta, Katherine Geist, Ella Webber, Breanna Kressin, Hayden Winjum, Hailey Spivey, Audrey Harbott, Emma Borowicz, Anke Weirsma, Amanda Schultz, Amelia Overgaard
MN High School Track And Field Coaches Association Academic All-State
Breanna Kressin, Hayden Winjum, Emma Borowicz, Katherine Geist
Crookston Indoor Records
Emma Borowicz - 400m (63.25)
Katherine Geist - 800m (2:23.18); 1600m (5:10.60)
Crookston Outdoor Records
Katherine Geist - 3200m (11:08.55)
100 Point Club 2019
Katherine Geist - 120
Emma Borowicz - 156.88 (still counting)
300 Point Club Career
Emma Borowicz - 517
Katherine Geist - 736
Academic All-State Team
Team GPA of 3.9896 - Gold Award