Although the season still goes on for Emma Borowicz (So.), who qualified for state in the 300m hurdles, the Crookston Pirates celebrated their 2019 with a team banquet.

Individual Awards

MVP - Sprints

Emma Borowicz

MVP - Field Events

Jada Dillabough

MVP - Distance

Katherine Geist, Thea Oman

SALT Award (Sportsmanship, Attitude, Leadership, Training)

Rachel Hefta

All-State Individual Honor Roll

Jada Dillabough, Katherine Geist, Emma Borowicz, Breanna Kressin, Hayden Winjum, Kailee Magsam, Anke Weirsma, Rachel Hefta, Thea Oman, Halle Winjum, Hailey Spivey

All-State Team Honors

Thea Oman, Rachel Hefta, Katherine Geist, Ella Webber, Breanna Kressin, Hayden Winjum, Hailey Spivey, Audrey Harbott, Emma Borowicz, Anke Weirsma, Amanda Schultz, Amelia Overgaard

MN High School Track And Field Coaches Association Academic All-State

Breanna Kressin, Hayden Winjum, Emma Borowicz, Katherine Geist

Crookston Indoor Records

Emma Borowicz - 400m (63.25)

Katherine Geist - 800m (2:23.18); 1600m (5:10.60)

Crookston Outdoor Records

Katherine Geist - 3200m (11:08.55)

100 Point Club 2019

Katherine Geist - 120

Emma Borowicz - 156.88 (still counting)

300 Point Club Career

Emma Borowicz - 517

Katherine Geist - 736

Academic All-State Team

Team GPA of 3.9896 - Gold Award