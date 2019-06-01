Jada Dillabough and the girls' 3200m relay have come the closest with third place finishes.

State qualifiers come from the top two in individual events and relays. To qualify for a section finals event, an individual must place in the top eight.

Finals



Jada Dillabough (Sr.)

Discus - 3rd Place, 100-11

3200m Relay

Thea Oman, Anke Weirsma, Hailey Spivey, Hayden Winjum

3rd Place, 10:05.26



Sam Sanchez (Sr.)

Shot Put - 4th Place, 46-02



Ty Hamre (Sr.)

Shot Put - 6th Place, 43-09.25

Karsten Isaacson (So.)

High Jump - 6th Place, 5-09



Prelims



Breanna Kressin (Fr.)

100m Hurdles - 2nd Place, 16.37



Noah Kiel (So.)

100m - 5th Place, 11.52



Brady Wisk (Fr.)

200m - 14th Place, 25.11