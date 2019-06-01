Jada Dillabough and the girls' 3200m relay have come the closest with third place finishes.
State qualifiers come from the top two in individual events and relays. To qualify for a section finals event, an individual must place in the top eight.
Finals
Jada Dillabough (Sr.)
Discus - 3rd Place, 100-11
3200m Relay
Thea Oman, Anke Weirsma, Hailey Spivey, Hayden Winjum
3rd Place, 10:05.26
Sam Sanchez (Sr.)
Shot Put - 4th Place, 46-02
Ty Hamre (Sr.)
Shot Put - 6th Place, 43-09.25
Karsten Isaacson (So.)
High Jump - 6th Place, 5-09
Prelims
Breanna Kressin (Fr.)
100m Hurdles - 2nd Place, 16.37
Noah Kiel (So.)
100m - 5th Place, 11.52
Brady Wisk (Fr.)
200m - 14th Place, 25.11