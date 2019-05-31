Crookston blew a 6-2 lead and eventually lost 13-8 to the Miners.

Rob Silvers drove in three runs on a pair of hits for the Reds, but eight runs by Moorhead erased the progress as the Miners beat Crookston 13-8 in a game played in Fargo.

Zach Stangl went three hitless innings on the mound for Crookston (2-2) and allowed one unearned run. Stangl struggled with command walking six but also punched out six Miners hitters. The two pitchers in relief, Jackson Seibel and Jacob Butcher, surrendered a combined 12 runs, nine earned, in the final five innings.

The Reds committed three errors in the contest.

Joining Silvers in the RBI category were Bailey Schmitz, Tanner Reinhart and Alex LaFrance who each plated one run.

Crookston next plays on Monday, June 3 when they host the Fargo Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

Crookston 1 0 3 0 1 1 1 0 1 8 12 3 Moorhead 1 0 0 0 1 8 1 2 X 13 11 3