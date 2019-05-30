Hunter Yutrzenka continues a long line of his family who have competed for Minnesota Crookston.

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball team announced the signing of Hunter Yutrzenka (G, 6-3 185, Argyle, Minn./Stephen-Argyle Central H.S.). Yutrzenka continues the commitment of Minnesota Crookston to sign talented players from Northwest Minnesota, following in line with recently graduated Golden Eagles Aaron Hollcraft (Crookston), and Darin Viken (Fosston).

Yutrzenka continues a long line of his family who have competed for Minnesota Crookston. His father Jason Yutrzenka was an All-American for the men’s basketball team, his mother Jennifer (Walter) Yutrzenka played volleyball for Minnesota Crookston, while his brother Justin played baseball for the Golden Eagles.

“I am very happy that Hunter will be joining our basketball family,” said Head Coach Dan Weisse. “Hunter had a tough senior year due to injuries, but he is athletic and can shoot the ball. Hunter is extremely unselfish, and will do whatever it takes for his team to win. He is also a local young man that brings in the qualities that we look for in a student-athlete. Hunter is a great addition to our program and I look forward to working with him.”

Yutrzenka shows a commitment from Coach Weisse to find the best talent in the Midwest region, a focus he has had since taking the program over in 2014. Yutrzenka joins Minnesota-natives Brian Sitzmann (R-So., G, Savage, Minn.), and Zac Olson (R-So., G/F, Waterville, Minn.) on the roster. In addition, the Golden Eagles have four players from Wisconsin, one from North Dakota, one from Michigan, one from Illinois, and one from Iowa.

Minnesota Crookston is looking to build on the best season in program history, as they ended with an over .500 record for the first time ever going 17-16. Their 9-13 mark in conference play was the best all-time. In addition, the Golden Eagles win over Augustana University, the 2016 NCAA Division II National Champion, was the first win in school history in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament. The Golden Eagles played in the quarterfinals of the tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., eventually losing to Winona State University.



The Golden Eagles return several key pieces, including Malcolm Cohen (Sr., G/F, Detroit, Mich.), Javier Nicolau (Sr., F/C, Castellon, Spain), and Sitzmann. Minnesota Crookston also brings back the program's All-Time leading scorer in Harrison Cleary (Sr., G, Oak Creek, Wis.), who led the nation in free throw percentage for the second-straight year. He is a two-time All-NSIC First Team pick. In addition, he was a D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team pick, as well as an ABCA All-District Second team selection. Cleary is third all-time in NSIC history in scoring. He has amassed over 2,000 points in his career. Minnesota Crookston also brings back Ben Juhl (Jr., G, Clive, Iowa), and Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F/C, La Crosse, Wis.) who were key players on the 2018-19 team.



The student-athlete(s) listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play men's basketball at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.

Yutrzenka was a three-time All-Six Star Conference pick while competing for the Storm. He was a one-time all-conference selection for football. In addition, he was an All-State pick as a senior defensive back on the gridiron. Yutrzenka was selected All-Six Star Conference for baseball one time. He helped the Storm football team to an 11-1 mark. He led the football team to a Top of the State Conference Championship and a Section 8 9-man Championship. He helped Stephen-Argyle to the quarterfinals of the State Championship in 2018. Yutrzenka threw for 824 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. On the ground, he rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he notched 24 tackles with one interception.

Yutrzenka has a long line of family members who competed at Minnesota Crookston. His father Jason Yutrzenka competed for men’s basketball from 1991-95. His mother Jennifer (Walter) Yutrzenka played volleyball at Minnesota Crookston from 1992-95. His aunt Tammie (Walter) Yutrzenka played volleyball from 1988-90…His uncle Mitch Olsen played football at Minnesota Crookston from 1986-88. His cousin Kelsey Lindgren played volleyball at Minnesota State University Moorhead, while his cousin Morgan Olson plays volleyball at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He is the son of Jason and Jennifer Yutrzenka. Yutrzenka plans to major in criminal justice. He was born Feb. 22, 2001.