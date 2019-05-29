The Crookston Pirates concluded their 2019 season with their team banquet. Head Coach Robbe Nessler handed out letter awards. Individual awards went to Kasey Cwikla (most improved), Jasmin Hanson (true grit/most dedicated), Kenze Epema (rookie of the year) and Amber Cymbaluk (MVP).

