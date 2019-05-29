This week's Pirates of the Week are Kaleb Thingelstad, Anke Weirsma, Blaine Andringa, the Sub-Section Champion girls' golf team, Noah Kiel and Brylee Lessard.

Baseball

Kaleb Thingelstad - So. P



Head Coach Mitch Bakken says, “Kaleb has split time between JV and varsity this season and has done it with a smile. JV was short pitchers and without hardly throwing a bullpen this spring, he was willing to go and pitch for them. Against TRF last Thursday when we were playing rather poorly and hanging our heads, Kaleb took the ball and threw three scoreless innings. He didn't try to do anything flashy, went out and threw strikes, changed speeds and was effective. To see him go out and lead by example was fun for the coaches to see. We hope his teammates noticed it too.”

Girls’ Track/Field

Anke Weirsma - So.



Head Coach Amy Boll says, “Anke has been in track since she was in seventh grade. Anke runs the 3200m relay, 400m, 800m and the 1600m relay. Anke has been working hard to get her times down. She has a positive attitude and had her best performance at the Sub-Section Meet last week. Good luck at the section meet on Saturday.”



Boys’ Golf

Blaine Andringa - Fr.



Head Coach Steve Kofoed says, “Blaine played in his first varsity tournament in BTCC. Blaine shot an impressive score of 86. Blaine is super coachable and has a great attitude for the game of golf. Both Coach Hanson and I have really enjoyed working with Blaine. An example of this from BTCC is Blaine had six 3-putts on Bemidji's fast greens last week. After he handed his score card to me, Blaine spent the next 30-plus minutes on the putting green trying to get better. Blaine is going to be a guy that the Pirates really count on next year.”

Girls’ Golf

North Sub-Section 8AA Champs



Head Coach Jeff Perreault says, “Good luck to this outstanding group of student-athletes in the Section 8AA Tournament at Bemidji Town and Country Club next week.”



Boys’ Track/Field

Noah Kiel - So.



Head Coach Wayne Folkers says, “Noah Kiel is a sophomore who will compete in three section events on Saturday. He has had a terrific season, and we look forward to watching him run on Saturday.



Trap Shooting

Brylee Lessard - Jr.



Head Coach Darren Gjerswold says, “Brylee finished the season with high gun (17.6) for the girls. She works very hard and always has a smile on her face.”

