See top three from each event.
5th Grade Girls
100m
1st Place - Ashlyn Bailey (14.52)
2nd Place - Avery Trudeau (16.38)
3rd Place - Morgyn Larson (16.73)
200m
1st Place - Ashlyn Bailey (32.18)
2nd Place - Halle Nicholas (36.73)
3rd Place - Avery Trudeau (36.86)
400m
1st Place - Ava Martin (1:23.49)
2nd Place - Sam Ziizibaakwad (1:27.90)
3rd Place - Adelia Weiland (1:29.41)
800m
1st Place - Makayla Tahran (3:18.63)
2nd Place - Halle Nicholas (3:27.30)
3rd Place - Emma LaPlante (3:33.26)
100m Hurdles
1st Place - Ashlyn Bailey (17.84)
2nd Place - Morgyn Larson (18.91)
3rd Place - Kamryn Ringstad (19.42)
400m Relay
1st Place - Mrs. Garmen (1:10.30)
2nd Place - Mrs. Uttermark (1:13.71)
3rd Place - Mrs. Brantner (1:13.91)
High Jump
1st Place - Halle Nicholas (3-04)
2nd Place - Emma LaPlante (3-00)
3rd Place - Abigail Gomez (3-00)
Long Jump
1st Place - Makayla Tahran (8-09)
2nd Place - Alexa Bartrum (8-06)
3rd Place - Avery Trudeau (8-03)
Shot Put
1st Place - Halle Nicholas (24-06)
2nd Place - Morgyn Larson (23-10)
3rd Place - Ashlyn Bailey (23-10)
6th Grade Girls
100m
1st Place - Carley Knutson (14.92)
2nd Place - Paige Abrahamson (15.08)
3rd Place - Tessa Weber (15.87)
200m
1st Place - Carley Knutson (31.97)
2nd Place - Seanna Sulbaran (35.19)
3rd Place - Dukessa Ramirez (35.88)
400m
1st Place - Mariah Overgaard (1:09.77)
2nd Place - Joey Nesseth (1:11.29)
3rd Place - Naomi Olson (1:12.55)
800m
1st Place - Addison Fee (3:11.12)
2nd Place - Jordan Bryant (3:50.56)
3rd Place - Hattie Weiland (3:56.67)
100m Hurdles
1st Place - Joslyn Wallace (17.99)
2nd Place - Tessa Weber (18.02)
3rd Place - Kendra Overgaard (18.16)
400m Relay
1st Place - Mr. Halland (1:08.51)
2nd Place - Mrs. Stegman (1:10.22)
3rd Place - Mr. Halland (1:11.89)
High Jump
1st Place - Kalea Luckow (3-10)
2nd Place - Kianna Simpkins (3-10)
3rd Place - Kaylie Clausen (3-10)
Long Jump
1st Place - Carley Knutson (11-11)
2nd Place - Tessa Weber (10-05)
3rd Place - Kalea Luckow (9-11)
Shot Put
1st Place - Addison Fee (29-06)
2nd Place - Paige Abrahamson (29-05)
3rd Place - Kayla Sanchez (27-05)
5th Grady Boys
100m
1st Place - Casey Weiland (14.27)
2nd Place - Ethan Bubna (14.91)
3rd Place - Reggie Winjum (15.00)
200m
1st Place - Casey Weiland (30.26)
2nd Place - Reggie Winjum (34.06)
3rd Place - Ethan Ortiz-Isaacson (35.12)
400m
1st Place - Caleb Closser (1:17.55)
2nd Place - Gunnar Groven (1:21.76)
3rd Place - Garrett Fisher (1:23.97)
800m
1st Place - Caleb Closser (3:00.38)
2nd Place - Garrett Fisher (3:06.34)
3rd Place - Greyson Ecker (3:09.60)
100m Hurdles
1st Place - Ethan Bubna (17.74)
2nd Place - Makoti Weber (17.76)
3rd Place - Dexter Janek (17.92)
400m Relay
1st Place - Mrs. Garmen (1:08.48)
2nd Place - Mrs. Uttermark (1:08.83)
3rd Place - Mrs. Griffin (1:12.42)
High Jump
1st Place - Peter Weirsma (3-08)
2nd Place - Makoti Weber (3-08)
3rd Place - Nolan Cassavant (3-06)
Long Jump
1st Place - Reggie Winjum (11-07)
2nd Place - Dexter Janek (11-00)
3rd Place - Casey Weiland (10-08)
Shot Put
1st Place - Casey Weiland (31-07)
2nd Place - Carter Fee (24-03)
3rd Place - Isaiah Donarski (23-06)
6th Grade Boys
100m
1st Place - Ryan Street (14.92)
2nd Place - Weston Benoit (16.32)
3rd Place - Jameson Alzalde (16.45)
200m
1st Place - Lionel Luna (30.00)
2nd Place - John Everett (32.25)
3rd Place - Matthew Contreras (34.69)
400m
1st Place - Lionel Luna (1:07.72)
2nd Place - John Everett (1:14.49)
3rd Place - Brandon Colborn (1:21.12)
800m
1st Place - Lionel Luna (2:50.92)
2nd Place - Brandon Colborn (2:58.84)
3rd Place - Michael Bochow (3:02.04)
100m Hurdles
1st Place - Ryan Street (16.69)
2nd Place - Dylan Thode (17.21)
3rd Place - John Everett (17.25)
400m Relay
1st Place - Mrs. Scholler (1:05.15)
2nd Place - Mr. Halland (1:06.20)
3rd Place - Mrs. Scholler (1:09.58)
High Jump
1st Place - Ryan Street (3-06)
2nd Place - Dylan Thode (3-06)
3rd Place - Weston Benoit (3-06)
Long Jump
1st Place - Lionel Luna (13-00)
2nd Place - John Everett (12-08)
3rd Place - Ryan Street (11-02)
Shot Put
1st Place - Hunter Nicholas (30-02)
2nd Place - Daniel Jaime (27-01)
3rd Place - Lucas Hall (25-10)