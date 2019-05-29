See top three from each event.

5th Grade Girls

100m

1st Place - Ashlyn Bailey (14.52)

2nd Place - Avery Trudeau (16.38)

3rd Place - Morgyn Larson (16.73)

200m

1st Place - Ashlyn Bailey (32.18)

2nd Place - Halle Nicholas (36.73)

3rd Place - Avery Trudeau (36.86)

400m

1st Place - Ava Martin (1:23.49)

2nd Place - Sam Ziizibaakwad (1:27.90)

3rd Place - Adelia Weiland (1:29.41)

800m

1st Place - Makayla Tahran (3:18.63)

2nd Place - Halle Nicholas (3:27.30)

3rd Place - Emma LaPlante (3:33.26)

100m Hurdles

1st Place - Ashlyn Bailey (17.84)

2nd Place - Morgyn Larson (18.91)

3rd Place - Kamryn Ringstad (19.42)

400m Relay

1st Place - Mrs. Garmen (1:10.30)

2nd Place - Mrs. Uttermark (1:13.71)

3rd Place - Mrs. Brantner (1:13.91)

High Jump

1st Place - Halle Nicholas (3-04)

2nd Place - Emma LaPlante (3-00)

3rd Place - Abigail Gomez (3-00)

Long Jump

1st Place - Makayla Tahran (8-09)

2nd Place - Alexa Bartrum (8-06)

3rd Place - Avery Trudeau (8-03)

Shot Put

1st Place - Halle Nicholas (24-06)

2nd Place - Morgyn Larson (23-10)

3rd Place - Ashlyn Bailey (23-10)



6th Grade Girls

100m

1st Place - Carley Knutson (14.92)

2nd Place - Paige Abrahamson (15.08)

3rd Place - Tessa Weber (15.87)

200m

1st Place - Carley Knutson (31.97)

2nd Place - Seanna Sulbaran (35.19)

3rd Place - Dukessa Ramirez (35.88)

400m

1st Place - Mariah Overgaard (1:09.77)

2nd Place - Joey Nesseth (1:11.29)

3rd Place - Naomi Olson (1:12.55)

800m

1st Place - Addison Fee (3:11.12)

2nd Place - Jordan Bryant (3:50.56)

3rd Place - Hattie Weiland (3:56.67)

100m Hurdles

1st Place - Joslyn Wallace (17.99)

2nd Place - Tessa Weber (18.02)

3rd Place - Kendra Overgaard (18.16)

400m Relay

1st Place - Mr. Halland (1:08.51)

2nd Place - Mrs. Stegman (1:10.22)

3rd Place - Mr. Halland (1:11.89)

High Jump

1st Place - Kalea Luckow (3-10)

2nd Place - Kianna Simpkins (3-10)

3rd Place - Kaylie Clausen (3-10)

Long Jump

1st Place - Carley Knutson (11-11)

2nd Place - Tessa Weber (10-05)

3rd Place - Kalea Luckow (9-11)

Shot Put

1st Place - Addison Fee (29-06)

2nd Place - Paige Abrahamson (29-05)

3rd Place - Kayla Sanchez (27-05)



5th Grady Boys

100m

1st Place - Casey Weiland (14.27)

2nd Place - Ethan Bubna (14.91)

3rd Place - Reggie Winjum (15.00)

200m

1st Place - Casey Weiland (30.26)

2nd Place - Reggie Winjum (34.06)

3rd Place - Ethan Ortiz-Isaacson (35.12)

400m

1st Place - Caleb Closser (1:17.55)

2nd Place - Gunnar Groven (1:21.76)

3rd Place - Garrett Fisher (1:23.97)

800m

1st Place - Caleb Closser (3:00.38)

2nd Place - Garrett Fisher (3:06.34)

3rd Place - Greyson Ecker (3:09.60)

100m Hurdles

1st Place - Ethan Bubna (17.74)

2nd Place - Makoti Weber (17.76)

3rd Place - Dexter Janek (17.92)

400m Relay

1st Place - Mrs. Garmen (1:08.48)

2nd Place - Mrs. Uttermark (1:08.83)

3rd Place - Mrs. Griffin (1:12.42)

High Jump

1st Place - Peter Weirsma (3-08)

2nd Place - Makoti Weber (3-08)

3rd Place - Nolan Cassavant (3-06)

Long Jump

1st Place - Reggie Winjum (11-07)

2nd Place - Dexter Janek (11-00)

3rd Place - Casey Weiland (10-08)

Shot Put

1st Place - Casey Weiland (31-07)

2nd Place - Carter Fee (24-03)

3rd Place - Isaiah Donarski (23-06)



6th Grade Boys

100m

1st Place - Ryan Street (14.92)

2nd Place - Weston Benoit (16.32)

3rd Place - Jameson Alzalde (16.45)

200m

1st Place - Lionel Luna (30.00)

2nd Place - John Everett (32.25)

3rd Place - Matthew Contreras (34.69)

400m

1st Place - Lionel Luna (1:07.72)

2nd Place - John Everett (1:14.49)

3rd Place - Brandon Colborn (1:21.12)

800m

1st Place - Lionel Luna (2:50.92)

2nd Place - Brandon Colborn (2:58.84)

3rd Place - Michael Bochow (3:02.04)

100m Hurdles

1st Place - Ryan Street (16.69)

2nd Place - Dylan Thode (17.21)

3rd Place - John Everett (17.25)

400m Relay

1st Place - Mrs. Scholler (1:05.15)

2nd Place - Mr. Halland (1:06.20)

3rd Place - Mrs. Scholler (1:09.58)

High Jump

1st Place - Ryan Street (3-06)

2nd Place - Dylan Thode (3-06)

3rd Place - Weston Benoit (3-06)

Long Jump

1st Place - Lionel Luna (13-00)

2nd Place - John Everett (12-08)

3rd Place - Ryan Street (11-02)

Shot Put

1st Place - Hunter Nicholas (30-02)

2nd Place - Daniel Jaime (27-01)

3rd Place - Lucas Hall (25-10)



