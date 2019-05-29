The Pirates trapshooting team received a fundraising check and announced their state participants.

Head Coach Darren Gjerswold kicked off the evening by bringing Lester Wilkens, treasurer of Crookston Masonic Lodge #141, to the front of the room to present a check for $2,100 raised by the team at their pancake fundraiser.

Gjerswold then announced the team's top averages for the season.

Girls

Brylee Lessard - 17.6

Mackenzie Aamoth - 16.1

Lisa Lindemoen - 14.2

Hannah Tahran - 13.9

Boys

Jonathan Abeld - 23

Eric Delorme - 21.9

Jade Selzler - 21.8

25 Straight

Eric Delorme

Jade Selzler

To conclude announcements, Gjerswold released who will compete at the 2019 Trap Shooting Championship in Alexandria in June. The list for varsity, JV and novice is below.

Varsity

Jonathan Abeld - 23

Jade Selzler - 21.8

Nicholas Haugen - 20.4

Jake Anderson - 20.6

Ty Hamre - 20.1

JV

Brady Klinnert - 18.9

Dilon Owens - 18.9

Gage Nelson - 18.7

Jaren Bailey - 18.5

Sawyer Bernd - 18.4

Mason Owens - 18.2

Mavrick Broden - 18

Wyatt Wilkens - 18

Erik Coauette - 17.8

Brylee Lessard - 17.6

Isaiah Barlow - 17.5

Dillynn Wallace - 17.5

Cameron Hulst - 17.3

Zach Johnson - 17.1

Dawson Willits - 16.7

Mackenzie Aamoth - 16.1

Grant Nelson - 16.1

Ryan Abeld - 15.6

Allie Love - 15

Novice

Isaac Wandrie - 14.7

Noah Barlow - 14.5

Lisa Lindemoen - 14.2

Koda Donarski - 14

Hannah Tahran - 13.9

Chase Proulx - 13.6

Clay Hanson - 13.5

Ailie Hujanen - 13.1

Jenna Seaver - 12.5

Jackson Reese - 11.5

Jamie Brown - 9.6

Cassidy Baatz - 9.3