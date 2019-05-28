Greenberg was a long snapper and short snapper for the Golden Eagles for four seasons.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Former University of Minnesota Crookston football player Zach Greenberg has signed a one-year rookie contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League (CFL). Greenberg, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, will be a long snapper for his hometown Blue Bombers. Greenberg joins Adam Connette as recent graduates to sign professional contacts. Connette is in his second season competing for the Helsinki Roosters of the Vaahteraliiga, the highest level of American Football in Finland.

Greenberg was a long snapper and short snapper for the Golden Eagles for four seasons, snapping for punts, field goals, and extra points at different points of his career. He was a four-year contributor at Minnesota Crookston. Greenberg was also a stand-out in the classroom, earning NSIC All-Academic for three seasons, as well as being named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence as a senior. Greenberg was a sport and rec management major at Minnesota Crookston. He also represented the school at the Harvard Global Case Competition, created his own student podcast, was named Sport and Rec Student of the Year, served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, with the Crookston Student Association, and the Sport and Rec Management Association.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are a storied franchise in the Canadian Football League, founded in 1930. The Blue Bombers have 10 Grey Cup wins in their history, with their most recent Grey Cup earned in 1990. Winnipeg is coached by Head Coach Mike O’Shea. The Canadian Football League was formed in 1958 and has nine teams located across Canada. The Blue Bombers open up the 2019 season Sat., June 15 against the BC Lions at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. A CFL team can roster 44 players with at least 21 national players or a “Canadian citizen at the time of signing his first contract”.

Greenberg will officially don jersey number 97 for the Blue Bombers.