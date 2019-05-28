The Pirates shot a team score of 388 to win the North Sub-Section 8AA Meet.

Joslynn Leach (So.) matched her season-best score at 86 to lead the sub-section field, and the Pirates seized first place out of eight teams to move on to the Section 8AA Meet in Bemidji next week.

"A goal of ours every year is just to advance the team," Pirates Head Coach Jeff Perreault said. "To win it is a little icing on top of the cake."

Following Leach, who qualified for the 2018 State Meet, was Dani Boyle (Jr.) who took fifth overall with a score of 95. Hannah Street (Sr.) and Bailey Cameron (Fr.) rounded out the top four scores at 102 and 105 respectively.

"Definitely a good round especially with the conditions," Perreault said of Leach's performance. "Gorgeous weather, but the course itself was very sloppy. For her to post that 86 is very impressive."

"[Dani] had that daunting 13th hole staring her in the face," Perreault said. "Last week, [she shot] an 11. This week, a five. Putting that on the card, she was very pleased. It was in her head a little bit. I was very proud she did that and took a few strokes off her practice round."

Sophia Rezac (So.) and Hannah Brouse (8th Grade) finished the Pirates' lineup both at 111.

Up next for Crookston, the Section 8AA Meet in Bemidji. This two-day postseason round starts on Monday, June 3 and ends on Tuesday, June 4. To advance, a team must claim the championship, or an individual must place in the top five out of golfers not a part of the first place team.

"It's them versus the course," Perreault said. "A course that should be familiar to them now. We've played it twice during the regular season, and they just need to go out and see if they can post their lowest score. If they do that, they're going to give us opportunities."

Team Standings

Crookston - 388

Roseau - 396

Park Rapids - 398

Thief River Falls - 420

East Grand Forks - 421

Warroad - 433

Bagley - 489

UNC - Incomplete

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.