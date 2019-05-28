Crookston tied for second at sub-sections to keep their season alive.

In the postseason, the motto is “survive and advance.” The Crookston Pirates did just that tying for second at the North Sub-Section 8AA Meet in Warroad to move on to the second round of the postseason.



Eight teams came into the competition hoping for a spot at the Section 8AA Meet next week in Bemidji, but only three could continue their seasons. Warroad took the championship at 329, and Crookston and Roseau each shot 334 to occupy the final two slots.



Two Pirates placed in the top five individually in Trey Christopherson (Sr.), fourth, and Jack Ricord (Sr.), fifth, shooting 81 and 83 respectively.



The other scores counted for Crookston’s team total came from Jaxon Wang (So.) and Quinn Westlake (Jr.) who each carded an 85. Brock Heppner (Sr.) finished with 97, and Ben Andringa (Jr.) rounded out the Pirates’ roster at 106.



Those six Pirates will move on as a team to the Section 8AA Meet in Bemidji, a two-day event beginning on Monday, June 3 and concluding on Tuesday, June 4. To advance to the State Meet, a team must win, or an individual must place in the top five out of golfers not a part of the winning team.



Team Standings

Warroad - 329

Crookston - 334

Roseau - 334

Thief River Falls - 350

East Grand Forks - 353

UNC - 358

Park Rapids - 362

Bagley - 436

