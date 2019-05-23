The girls placed first as a team, and the boys took third.

WARREN - In this Sub-Section 31A Meet, an athlete can advance to the Section Meet by placing in the top four individually, or a relay can finish in the top two. Such was the case for 14 Pirate individuals and four relays, who all advanced to the Section 8A Meet, the second level of the postseason.

Although no entire team can advance as a result of team standings, the Pirates girls brought home the team championship with 138 pts, six more than second-place East Grand Forks. The boys snagged third with 110, 26 shy of the champions, EGF.

"I think since we went down to the State True Team Meet, it gave them a little bit of courage and hard competition," Girls' Head Coach Amy Boll said. "I think they came to this meet a little more prepared, because they saw what hard competition is."

Five separate Pirates girls earned gold as an individual and two, Emma Borowicz (So.) and Katherine Geist (Jr.), placed first in two events. Borowicz took first in the 300m hurdles (48.41) and the pole vault (9-00). The sophomore also moved on in the 200m (26.90). Geist followed her normal routine and won two races yet again, the 1600m (5:15.85) and the 3200m (11:21.19).

The 1600m relay of Kailee Magsam (8th Grade), Anke Weirsma (So.), Rachel Hefta (Sr.) and Borowicz collected the only relay gold for the girls running a season-best time of 4:17.90.

"Emma Borowicz had a phenomenal day today," Boll said. "She PR-ed in the pole vault, and she ran a fantastic [1600m relay]. All of our shot putters PR-ed today, Brekken Tull had a PR [hurdles] and Anke Weirsma did too in the 400m."

Three Pirates boys added a gold medal to their season resume in Noah Kiel (So.), Karsten Isaacson (So.) and Sam Sanchez (Sr.). Kiel won the 200m with a season-best 22.99, Isaacson topped the high jump with 5-07 and Sanchez threw the furthest of the shot put field at 48-09.50.

"We had Sam Sanchez advancing in shot put; we kind of expected that, but he still went out there and performed," Boys' Head Coach Wayne Folkers said. "Jacob Brunelle ended up taking third in the 100m, and that was kind of a surprise for us. He PR-ed by a lot there."

For those that did not place in the top four individually or top two in a relay, they will wait to see if they can punch a ticket to sections via a wild card.

A number of Pirates will look to advance past sections and on to state, and Folkers explained what will need to happen between now and the Section Meet.

"Some of it is going to be our training, number one," Folkers said. "Number two, we've got to get rest all at the same time. We've done this many times, we work them hard to start next week and then we start tapering off and doing a lot more stretching."

The Section 8A Meet will take place in East Grand Forks on Saturday, June 1.

** Indicates season-best performance**

Girls - 1st Place, 138 pts



Individuals

Emma Borowicz (So.)

300m Hurdles - 1st Place, 48.41

Pole Vault - 1st Place, 9-00**

200m - 3rd Place, 26.90**



Katherine Geist (Jr.)

1600m - 1st Place, 5:15.85

3200m - 1st Place, 11:21.19



Breanna Kressin (Fr.)

100m Hurdles - 1st Place, 16.31

300m Hurdles - 2nd Place, 49.65



Jada Dillabough (Sr.)

Shot Put - 1st Place, 36-04.25**

Discus - 5th Place, 95-07**



Anke Weirsma (So.)

400m - 1st Place, 1:03.01**



Hayden Winjum (Fr.)

Triple Jump - 2nd Place, 33-07**

800m - 8th Place, 2:37.19

Long Jump - 7th Place, 14-11.75



Kailee Magsam (8th Grade)

400m - 4th Place, 1:06.17



Rachel Hefta (Sr.)

Shot Put - 4th Place, 32-06.75**

High Jump - 9th Place, 4-04



Thea Oman (Sr.)

800m - 6th Place, 2:31.18**



Cassie Solheim (7th Grade)

200m - 8th Place, 29.03

Long Jump - 13th Place, 13-07.75**



Libby Salentine (8th Grade)

Discus - 8th Place, 86-02



Ella Weber (So.)

Discus - 15th Place, 71-05**



Halle Winjum (7th Grade)

Long Jump - 19th Place, 12-05.50**

Triple Jump - 11th Place, 29-01.25



Emma Gunderson (7th Grade)

High Jump - 14th Place, 4-02

Triple Jump - 13th Place, 28-10.00**



Madison Hoiland (Fr.)

High Jump - 16th Place, 4-00



Ally Perreault (Fr.)

Shot Put - 9th Place, 29-01**



Amelia Overgaard (Sr.)

3200m - 10th Place, 13:52.27



Amanda Schultz (Fr.)

3200m - 11th Place, 14:46.29



Hailey Spivey (Sr.)

800m - 14th Place, 2:45.04



Olivia Huck (Fr.)

400m - 18th Place, 1:13.65**



Brekken Tull (7th Grade)

100m Hurdles - 10th Place, 18.78**

300m Hurdles - 12th Place, 58.50**



Abby Borowicz (8th Grade)

1600m - 9th Place, 5:58.80

200m - 19th Place, 31.88

Pole Vault - 9th Place, 6-06**



Audrey Harbott (Jr.)

1600m - 16th Place, 7:10.26



Carly Thode (8th Grade)

100m - 17th Place, 14.71**



Ava Lopez (Fr.)

100m - 18th Place, 14.74**



Morgen Arguelles (Fr.)

100m - 21st Place, 15.24**



Relays

1600m Relay

Kailee Magsam, Anke Weirsma, Rachel Hefta, Emma Borowicz

1st Place, 4:17.90**



3200m Relay

Thea Oman, Anke Weirsma, Hailey Spivey, Hayden Winjum

2nd Place, 10:15.25



800m Relay

Breanna Kressin, Emma Gunderson, Rachel Hefta, Cassie Solheim

3rd Place, 1:53.78



Boys - 3rd Place, 110 pts



Individuals

Noah Kiel (So.)

100m - 2nd Place, 11.61

200m - 1st Place, 22.99**



Karsten Isaacson (So.)

High Jump - 1st Place, 5-07

3200m - 9th Place, 11:52.90**



Sam Sanchez (Sr.)

Shot Put - 1st Place, 48-09.50

Discus - 9th Place, 109-07



Jacob Brunelle (Jr.)

100m - 3rd Place, 11.87**

Long Jump - 10th Place, 16-05.25



Ben Brantner (Jr.)

1600m - 4th Place, 5:03.85



Ty Hamre (Sr.)

Discus - 4th Place, 123-01

Shot Put - 3rd Place, 45-05**



Caden Osborn (Jr.)

Discus - 8th Place, 110-04**

Shot Put - 6th Place, 42-00.50**



Jaden Lubarski (Sr.)

800m - 2nd Place, 2:12.73



Brady Wisk (Fr.)

200m - 6th Place, 24.45**

Triple Jump - 6th Place, 36-04**



Tai Baig (Jr.)

Pole Vault - 6th Place, 8-09**

Long Jump - 13th Place, 16-04.50

Triple Jump - 8th Place, 35-09.25



Shaun Nelson (Sr.)

Long Jump - 17th Place, 15-09.50



Sam Overgaard (Sr.)

200m - 9th Place, 25.26



Evin Trudeau (7th Grade)

800m - 17th Place, 2:47.07**



Cameron Weiland (So.)

400m - 11th Place, 59.03**



Gabe Montieth (So.)

400m - 12th Place, 59.25**

Triple Jump - 9th Place, 34-11



Thor Harbott (8th Grade)

1600m - 19th Place, 5:45.89

3200m - 10th Place, 12:19.48



Easton Tangquist (So.)

100m - 13th Place, 12.54



Relays

400m Relay

Brady Wisk, Easton Tangquist, Sam Overgaard, Jacob Brunelle

2nd Place, 47.53



800m Relay

Brady Wisk, Jacob Brunelle, Sam Overgaard, Noah Kiel

2nd Place, 1:37.43**



1600m Relay

Ty Hamre, Cameron Weiland, Andrew MacGregor, Jaden Lubarski

3rd Place, 3:55.35**



3200m Relay

Jaden Lubarski, Andrew MacGregor, Cameron Weiland, Ben Brantner

3rd Place, 9:08.67**

