This week's Pirates of the Week are Joe Doda, Manuella Moratelli, Karen Perez-Gonzalez, Hannah Street, Jaxon Wang, Thea Oman, Rachel Hefta, Jada Dillabough, Hailey Spivey, Sam Overgaard, Jack Garmen, Mason Owens and Jonathan Abeld.

Baseball

Joe Doda - Jr. P



Head Coach Mitch Bakken says, “Joe pitched extremely well in his last two starts despite them being cut short by shaky defense. Joe gave up just three earned runs in his last two starts and struck out two batters. At the plate in games last week, Joe was 5-13 (.385 BA) with two runs scored. We look for him to finish the season strong.”



Softball

Manuella Moratelli - Jr.

Karen Perez-Gonzalez - Jr.



Head Coach Robbe Nessler says, “Manuella Moratelli (from Brazil) and Karen Perez-Gonzalez (from Colombia) are two junior foreign exchange students who came out for softball having never played. These ladies have integrated themselves into our school. Manuella and Karen were fixtures on the field for our JV games. They have been role models for our younger players with a positive approach to trying something new. They are fantastic people with bright futures. We wish them well.”



Girls’ Golf

Hannah Street - Sr.



Head Coach Jeff Perreault says, “Hannah has put together a very nice senior year. She plays the number three spot and has been one of our most consistent scorers. Hannah is the type of student athlete that will put in the extra time to be successful, so it will be fun to see what she does this postseason.”



Boys’ Golf

Jaxon Wang - So.



Wang posted three straight scores in the 80s with an 87 in Thief River Falls, an 86 in Roseau and an 84 in East Grand Forks. His 84 in EGF marks his season-best.



**Wang was chosen by Sports Editor Nolan Beilstein.**



Girls’ Track/Field

Thea Oman - Sr.

Rachel Hefta - Sr.

Jada Dillabough - Sr.

Hailey Spivey - Sr.



Head Coach Amy Boll says, “I am so proud to have had these seniors on our team. They have been an inspiration to the younger athletes. They are very dedicated to our program and have worked hard through out the years. Good luck at subsections this week. Thank you to Jada Dillabough, Rachel Hefta, Thea Oman and Hailey Spivey for making the last six years of the Crookston Track Team successful. You will be missed.”



Boys’ Track/Field

Sam Overgaard - Sr.



Head Coach Wayne Folkers says, “Sam Overgaard is a senior sprinter for us. After being out of track for a few years, Sam has rejoined the team and is making a strong impact with our relays. He is also a good person to have on the team as a senior leader.”



Boys’ Tennis

Jack Garmen - Fr.

Mason Owens - Fr.



Head Coach Cody Brekken says, “Jack has been a staple for the team. Jack plays a consistent game and has great hands up at the net. His No. 3 doubles win with Mason LaPlante put us in a position to battle all the way through in our section tournament game. Mason is my most improved player this year. He found a niche in No. 4 Singles. He has greatly improved his serve game and his ground stroke consistency. Both Jack and Mason are ninth graders and will be great leaders for the Pirates in years to come.”



Trap Shooting

Jonathan Abeld - Sr.



Head Coach Darren Gjerswold says, “Jonathan has the high average for our team at 23.5. He is always easy going and doesn't let a low score get in his head. He's the most consistent shooter on our team.”

