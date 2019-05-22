The Pirates end their season 2-18.

Jasmin Hanson (Jr. CF) hit her second home run, but the Thief River Falls Prowlers scored 16 unanswered runs to beat Crookston in the first round of the Section 8AA Tournament.

“We wanted to show Thief River Falls, our own team and parents that we’re not just going to roll over and let them steamroll us,” Pirates Head Coach Robbe Nessler said. “As a coach, I’m not going to tell them this is a great team, and our season is going to end, but I think a couple of girls were just ready to be done at the end of the day. I don’t know if the motivation was there for some of us.”

The first two Pirate batters in the opening frame went down on strikes to bring up Hanson with the bases empty. Hanson worked the count to 3-1 and blasted the next pitch over the fence for her team-leading second homer of the season.

The junior’s other came against East Grand Forks in the second game of the season.

“This was crushed,” Nessler said. “I think everyone knew it was gone. She swings hard and she connected on this one. [Alexa] Rogalla (Sr. P) turned around and had a big smile on her face, because she knew Jasmin got her. I told our girls we need to swing cause she throws strikes. If you connect, it’s going to travel.”

The home run served as one of two hits allowed by Rogalla. The senior pitched the entire game and struck out nine.

Jenna Coauette (Fr. P) started in the circle for Crookston and allowed six hits and 16 runs, six earned, in three innings.

Four Prowlers recorded multiple RBIs, and Khloe Lund (Jr. 3B) led the way driving in three.

The only other hit by Crookston came off the bat of Emma Boll (So. SS) with one out in the third. Rogalla retired the next five straight to force the mercy rule, and Thief River Falls advanced on a 16-1 win.

Crookston ends their season with a record of 2-18, but Nessler says he is looking forward to the future.

“I felt a lot more comfortable this year understanding the game little better,” Nessler said on his second year as head coach. “Talking with coaches, it’s going to be a little more successful next year with a ton of returners and a big senior classs. After that, we have a lot of talented girls waiting in the wings.”

Crookston 1 0 0 0 1 2 5 Thief River Falls 3 10 3 X 16 6 0 Crookston AB R H RBI BB K Emma Boll (SS) 2 0 1 0 0 1 Maddi Salentine (2B) 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jasmin Hanson (CF) 2 1 1 1 1 1 Jenna Coauette (P) 2 0 0 0 0 2 Ashlyn Genereux (RF) 1 0 0 0 0 1 Amber Cymbaluk (C) 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sophia Steiner (1B) 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kasey Cwikla (3B) 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kenze Epema (LF) 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pitchers IP H R ER K BB Jenna Coauette (L) 3.0 6 16 6 0 9 Thief River Falls AB R H RBI BB K Alexa Rogalla (P) 1 1 0 1 2 0 Alexis Huot (1B) 3 2 2 0 0 0 Camryn Schwab (CF) 2 2 0 2 0 0 Gabriella Steele (RF) 1 3 1 1 2 0 Khloe Lund (3B) 3 1 1 3 0 0 Hannah Magnusson (C) 3 0 1 2 0 0 Breanna Wienen (1B) 3 2 1 0 0 0 Eme Gunderson (LF) 0 2 0 1 3 0 Haylie Rogalla (SS) 1 1 0 2 2 0 Thief River Falls IP H R ER K BB Alexa Rogalla (P) 4.0 2 1 1 9 1

