Crookston led 6-3 when the game was suspended.

CROOKSTON - The forecast showed precipitation, and rain fell from the sky at first pitch, but the Thief River Falls Prowlers and Crookston Pirates were determined to get this game in.



Crookston went down early 3-0, scored six unanswered to take the lead in the fourth and sat three outs away from an official five-inning game. Before a pitch was thrown in the fifth inning, the coaches and umps agreed to suspend the game with the Pirates ahead 6-3.



The call was made with the intent of resuming play on Thursday, May 22 at 4:30 p.m. in the top of the fifth and Crookston up 6-3. Following the conclusion of that one, the teams will play a full seven-inning game.



A two-out RBI double by Hunter Tabatt (Sr. 1B) scored the Prowlers’ first run, Tabatt went on to score on a wild pitch as did Brandon Bruggeman (Jr. DH) who reached on a single and TRF jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.



The weather clearly affected TRF starting pitcher Zach Westlund (So. P) who struggled with command in the second inning walking two batters and hitting one. Crookston used the free passes to their advantage when Jacob Miller (So. RF) slapped a two-RBI single to plate Brooks Butt (Fr. 3B) and Jade Selzler (Jr. C). Miller later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.



After the rocky first inning, Pirates’ starter Leyton Salentine (Jr. RHP) pitched three clean frames. The junior ran into a bit of trouble in the top of the fourth with second and third and no outs but used a strikeout, a flyout and a groundout to escape unscathed.



Despite runners on second and third with one out at the time of the flyout, for whatever reason, Austin Olson (Sr. 3B) did not tag on a ball hit plenty deep.



Crookston’s first five batters reached to start the fourth. A single and back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Salentine. During the at-bat, Gunner Gunderson (Fr. CF) came home on a wild pitch. Salentine later walked to load the bases again, and Gavin Salem (Jr. DH) knocked in the inning's second run with a single. Ashton Larson (Fr. C) capped off the rally on an RBI groundout, and Crookston went up 6-3.



Following the third out of the inning, the Pirates took the field in anticipation of recording the next three outs and making it an official game. Unfortunately for Crookston, they never got the chance. Puddles began to form on the infield, mud covered the mound and plate and the umpires ruled the game suspended.



The plan is to continue the game where it left off on Thursday, May 22 at 4:30 p.m. and start the second game shortly after.

Thief River Falls 3 0 0 0 - - - 3 2 1 Crookston 0 3 0 3 - - - 6 7 1 Thief River Falls AB R H RBI BB K Keaden Kempert (SS) 2 1 0 0 1 0 Kaleb Flaagan (LF) 2 0 0 0 1 0 Grant Hartmann (RF) 2 0 0 0 0 1 Hunter Tabatt (1B) 2 1 1 1 0 0 Brandon Bruggeman (DH) 1 1 0 0 1 1 Zach Myhrer (CF) 1 0 0 0 1 1 Austin Olson (3B) 1 0 0 0 1 0 Zach Praska (C) 2 0 1 0 0 0 Matt Kolden (2B) 2 0 0 0 0 1 Pitchers IP H R ER K BB Zach Westlund 3.0 6 6 6 3 4 Brevyn Lingen 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 Crookston AB R H RBI BB K Joe Doda (SS) 2 1 2 0 1 0 Brady Butt (1B) 2 1 0 0 1 1 Leyton Salentine (P) 1 0 0 0 2 0 Gavin Salem (DH) 3 0 1 1 0 1 Brooks Butt (3B) 1 1 0 0 1 0 Jade Selzler (C) 1 1 1 0 0 0 -Ashton Larson (C) 2 0 0 1 0 0 Jacob Miller (RF) 3 1 2 2 0 1 Walker Winjum (2B) 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gunner Gunderson (CF) 2 1 1 0 0 1 Pitchers IP H R ER K BB Leyton Salentine 4.0 2 3 3 4 5

