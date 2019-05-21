Crookston placed third in this Pre-Sub-Section Meet.

Plagued by the final nine holes, Crookston shot their highest team score of the season, 403, by 13 strokes and still managed to finish only two behind first-place Roseau at 401.

"We started out on the front side, and the girls were all smiles, and things were going well," Pirates Head Coach Jeff Perreault said. "That changed quickly on the back. It was a very good experience for us to get up here and see this course and figure out where some of the things are that get you in trouble."

The lowest Pirate score came from Joslynn Leach (So.) who carded a 94 (43, 51). Despite shooting her second-highest score of the year, the sophomore placed second as an individual.

Dani Boyle (Jr.) finished at 99 (42, 57), Bailey Cameron (Fr.) notched a 101 (50, 51), Hannah Brouse (8th Grade) shot a 109 (57, 52) and Sophia Rezac (So.) came in at 117 (56, 61).

Perreault understands this particular meet does not decide any postseason fates and still thinks his team is fine.

"We're in good position," Perreault said. "If anything, it's a wake-up call for the girls. Nobody goes home today. Your seasons aren't over if you play poorly today, and that's what I was trying to explain to the girls. If you're going to pick a time to play poorly, it's now and not next week."

Although eight teams compete in the sub-section, one did not make an appearance in this meet and two others brought incomplete teams. All eight will carry full teams for the North Sub-Section 8AA Meet on Tuesday, May 28.

The Pirates wrap up their regular season with a triangular at their home course on Thursday, May 23 at 1 p.m.

Other Team Scores

Roseau - 401

East Grand Forks - 402

Thief River Falls - 415

Bagley - 523

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.