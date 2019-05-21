Tanner Janorschke and Mason LaPlante were both eliminated in the first round of singles.

This year's Section 8A Individual Tournament in Detroit Lakes presents a twist for the Crookston Pirates. On one hand, Crookston is pleased to watch two doubles teams advance to the third round. On the other, this means they will now face each other for the right to compete for a section championship.

Blake Fee (Sr.) and Logan Wardner (Sr.) earned the No. 1 seed in the section tournament and reached the semis following a bye and a win over No. 8 Blake Felch (Sr.)/Parker Anderson (Sr.) of East Grand Forks.

The seniors experienced a bit of a scare losing the first set 7-5 but regrouped and stole the next two sets in dominant fashion 6-0 and 6-1.

Nick Garmen (Sr.) and Jack Garmen (Fr.), ranked fourth, needed two victories to qualify for semifinals, and they did just that downing No. 13 Nathan Cihak (Fr.)/Connor Zamzon (8th Grade) from Detroit Lakes 6-3, 6-3 and No. 5 Noah Tarczon (So.)/Matt Niblock (So.) of Fergus Falls 6-2, 6-0.

The Pirate pair that loses the semifinals match can still qualify for state via true second, but they will need to first win a third-place match and hope the Pirate team that beat them goes on to win the championship.

The semifinals and finals were originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 22 but have been moved to Thursday, May 23 in anticipation of unfavorable weather on Wednesday.

Crookston also sent two singles players to the tournament: No. 14 Mason LaPlante (Sr.) and No. 11 Tanner Janorschke (Sr.).

Janorschke nearly pulled off the upset over Detroit Lakes' No. 6 Braeden Wimmer (So.) but eventually fell 6-3, 6-7(5-7), 6-4. LaPlante dropped his match 6-0, 6-0 to No. 3 Benjamin Kern (Sr.) of EGF.

