Trey Christopherson led the team and placed third overall.

With the postseason a week away, the Pirates played on the course where the North Sub-Section 8AA Meet will be held, Warroad Estates. Seven of the eight sub-section teams competed, and Crookston finished in second with a team score of 347. Roseau claimed first at 325.

For Crookston, 347 marks their third-highest score of the season.

"Sub-Section is all about advancing," Pirates Head Coach Steve Kofoed said. "Warroad wasn't there, they will be a serious contender. But even if they got in there and beat us, we still would've been able to advance."

Trey Christopherson (Sr.) led the team once again carding an 80 (38, 42) and placed third as an individual. It is the fourth straight competition Christopherson has posted an 80 or better.

"I saw Trey after nine holes, and he thought the world was ending," Kofoed said. "He ended up making a really, really good bogey on hole two, a par five. I saw him hit two shots into the hazard and saved six. That must've been the moment that turned him to realizing he's just got to grind his way around."

Quinn Westlake (Jr.) followed at 85 (42, 43), Ben Andringa (Jr.) shot an 89 (41, 48), Jaxon Wang (So.) finished with 93 (46, 47), Jack Ricord scored a 94 (43, 51) and Brock Heppner (Sr.) rounded it out at 102 (50, 52).

The Pirates return to Warroad in exactly one week for the start of the postseason, and the North Sub-Section 8AA Meet. Tee time is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

"Now it's a matter of coming up with a game plan and being confident and realizing you just got to be patient," Kofoed said. "Looking at all seven teams, the vast majority played much better on the front nine than the back. So if you start out on the back, and you start out with a double or a triple, you're going to have some easier holes on the front nine to rebound like Trey did."

Other Team Scores

Roseau - 325

Thief River Falls - 367

East Grand Forks - 369

Park Rapids - 379

UNC - 391

Bagley - 472

