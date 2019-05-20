Fergus Falls won on their own field 12-1.

Fergus Falls scored 12 runs across three innings, and the Otters downed Crookston 12-1. Gavin Salem (Jr.) knocked in the only Pirate run in the top of the first. Fergus Falls went on to score 12 unanswered runs and move Crookston’s record to 3-7. Cole Knudson (Sr.), Jack Baker (Jr.) and Brock Kotschevar (Jr.) led the way offensively for the Otters driving in four, three and two respectively. Kotschevar also notched the win on the mound going five innings and striking out six while scattering four hits. The Pirates stay on the road for a game against East Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 21. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Crookston 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 3 Fergus Falls 2 7 3 0 X 12 14 0

