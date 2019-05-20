The Pirates' top four scores combined for 388.

For the first time this season, a Crookston golf team hosted an invite. In this particular invite, the Pirates girls’ team beat out East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls and Crookston's JV squad to win their second straight competition and fourth this year.

"It was a gorgeous day, and our scores maybe didn't indicate that it was such a nice day," Pirates Head Coach Jeff Perreault said. "You wonder if they forgot how to play in nice weather, because they never get it. It wasn't our best day. On the varsity roster, everybody but Joslynn [Leach] kind of struggled."



The Pirates claimed the top spot with 388, EGF followed at 416 and Thief River Falls and Crookston JV totaled 457.



Joslynn Leach (So.) posted her second-best score of the year at 88 to lead Crookston and place second overall. Dani Boyle (Jr.) followed at 98, Hannah Street (Sr.) shot a 100, Hannah Brouse (8th Grade) carded a 102, Sophia Rezac (So.) finished with 111 and Bailey Cameron (Fr.) completed the list at 114.

"I definitely saw a lot of [penalties] today," Perreault said. "They were putting themselves in tough positions to score. I will say Joslynn putted the ball very well. She had I don't know how many one-putts. If that's something that's good, it can hopefully catch fire for her at the end of the year."

Pirates JV Scores

Catherine Tiedemann (So.) - 84

Linnea French (So.) - 108

Rylee Solheim (Fr.) - 114

Jasmine Haglund (So.) - 151

Tiedemann's 84 actually earned her medalist honors, but her score cannot be counted as one of the top four for the team.



Crookston returns to the links on Tuesday, May 21 in Warroad.

