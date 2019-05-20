Minnewaska won 4-3 to advance to the next round.

The Pirates swept the doubles portion, but unfortunately for Crookston, doubles account for less than half of the match, and Minnewaska's four singles wins proved enough to push them through to the next round of the Section 8A Team Tournament in Detroit Lakes.

Blake Fee (Sr.) and Logan Wardner (Sr.), who were named the one seed in the individual doubles tournament, continued their hot stretch defeating Zack Evans (Sr.) and Calvin Hoffman (Sr.) in No. 1 doubles 7-6(7-5), 6-0.

"[Blake and Logan] started a little slow," Pirates Head Coach Cody Brekken said. "They got up 5-0 in that first set, and then let those guys come back. They won that first set a lot closer than we'd like to see, then they picked it up."

Tanner Janorschke (Sr.) and Robert Janorschke (Sr.) took care of No. 2 doubles sweeping Damon Uhde (Fr.) and Nathan Gallagher (Sr.) 6-4, 6-3. Mason LaPlante (Sr.) and Jack Garmen (Sr.) did the same in No. 3 doubles downing Cade Fier (Jr.) and Ethan Quelle (Fr.) 6-2, 7-5.

The Pirates in No. 2 through No. 4 singles were all beaten in two sets. Nick Garmen (Sr.) took his three hour-long No. 1 singles match to three sets against Tate Reichmann (Fr.) but eventually fell 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

"Nick played his best match of the year at the one singles spot and just couldn't get it at the end," Brekken said. "Tate is a very good player, Nick was running out of gas but it was a great match."

Other Matches

No. 2 Singles

Evan Palmer (Sr.) def. Logan Schultz (Sr.) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Singles

Sam Peters (Sr.) def. Dilon Owens (Sr.) 6-3, 6-1

No. 4 Singles

Gannon Walsh (Fr.) def. Mason Owens (Fr.) 7-5, 6-1

Crookston's season as a team comes to an end with a record of 4-11, but six individuals will continue on Tuesday, May 20 in the Section 8A Individual Tournament: Fee/Wardner (No. 1 in Doubles), Nick Garmen/Jack Garmen (No. 4 in Doubles), LaPlante (No. 14 in Singles) and Tanner Janorschke (No. 11 in Singles).

With this bracket, signs point to a Crookston versus Crookston matchup in the doubles semifinals featuring Fee/Wardner and the Garmen brothers. Brekken has prepared himself and the players for this possibility.

"I've already talked to the kids about it," Brekken said. "If all goes well, they'll meet in that third round, and I already told them I'll be front and center. Between games, I am going to be on the sideline. I won't go out there and chat to either one of them. They got to figure it out on their own in that one."

Start time for the individual tournament in Detroit Lakes is still to be determined.

