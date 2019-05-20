The Reds beat Thief River Falls 17-13.

On Sunday, May 19, the Reds played a road game against the Thief River Falls Bombers (0-1) and came out on the right side of an offensive explosion 17-13. Crookston led 10-3 at one point and played hang-on the rest of the way to earn their first win of the season.

Riley Thompson, Zach Stangl and Owen Ellefson all tallied a pair of RBIs. Stangl also pitched the last two outs of the game for the save.

Ellefson picked up the win going six innings with two hits, five runs, two earned, and seven strikeouts.

The Reds (1-1) return home on Wednesday, May 22 against Dilworth, but the Raildogs will be the home team on the scoreboard.

Crookston 0 1 2 0 6 1 1 5 1 17 17 10 Thief River Falls 0 0 0 3 0 2 3 1 4 13 7 2 Crookston AB R H RBI BB K Aaron Butcher 4 0 0 0 1 1 Noah Zimmerman 4 2 2 1 1 1 Bailey Schmitz 6 3 3 1 0 0 Dave Grabowski 5 2 1 1 1 1 Jackson Seibel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Riley Thompson 3 4 2 2 3 0 Alex Wolfe 2 1 0 0 1 0 Matt Morin 3 2 2 1 0 0 Blake Kawlewski 2 1 0 1 0 0 Rob Silvers 4 0 1 1 0 0 Alex LaFrance 3 1 1 0 0 1 Owen Ellefson 2 2 2 2 0 0 Cody Magsam 3 0 2 0 0 1 Zach Stangl 3 0 1 2 0 1 Tanner Reinhart 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pitchers IP H R ER BB K Owen Ellefson (W) 6.0 2 5 2 2 7 Aaron Butcher 2.0 3 4 1 1 2 Blake Kawlewski 0.1 2 4 0 2 0 Zach Stangl (S) 0.2 0 0 0 0 1