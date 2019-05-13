Crookston beat Win-E-Mac 6-5 and lost to Sacred Heart 5-4.

The Crookston Pirates grabbed their second win of the season in a 6-5 win over Win-E-Mac and dropped their second game of a doubleheader to Sacred Heart by a final score of 5-4.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth to Win-E-Mac, the Pirates put up a five spot on two wild pitches and RBI singles from Brooks Butt (Fr.) and Walker Winjum (Jr.). Leyton Salentine (Jr.) pitched the final two innings to record the win, and Joe Doda (Jr.) started the contest going five innings and allowing three unearned runs.

The Pirates carried a 4-3 lead over Sacred Heart heading into the third frame but could not hold on in the late innings as the Eagles scored in the sixth and seventh innings to take the lead. Brady Butt (Jr.) started on the mound for Crookston, went five innings surrendered three runs, two earned, and recorded four strike outs.

“Everything has been good,” Pirates Head Coach Mitch Bakken said. “Shaky baserunning, but I guess that’s good, because that means we have guys on. Every team seems like they’ve played nine or 10 games and that was our sixth, so they’ll learn.”

The Pirates next play a doubleheader at home against Warroad on Tuesday, May 14. The first game starts at 4 p.m.

Win-E-Mac 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 5 6 3 Crookston 0 0 1 0 0 5 X 6 6 5 Sacred Heart 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 5 8 6 Crookston 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 5 1

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.