See information on the event and how to register.
When: May 7-30, Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Where: Carmen Fields (near Tri-Valley Head Start)
For ages 4-12 (age 3 allowed with parent/guardian discretion)
Cost: $40/child ($30 for each kid in family after; e.g. two kids = $70)
Registration Form and Payment
1. Complete form and bring form/payment the first night (Tuesday, May 7) or,
2. Complete on site the first night (Tuesday, May 7)
Each child participating with get a soccer ball.
For questions, call or text Coach Sarah Reese at (218) 349-0457.