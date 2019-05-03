The Golden Eagles have inked Cade Pederson, Joshua Olson and Aaron Shelstad.

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf program announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent. The Golden Eagles have inked Cade Pederson (5-11, West Fargo, N.D./West Fargo H.S.), Joshua Olson (5-11, Roseau, Minn./Roseau H.S.), and Aaron Shelstad (5-8, Fergus Falls, Minn./Fergus Falls H.S.) to National Letters of Intent.

The trio of signees join Matthew Moroz (5-11, Edmonton, Alberta/Mother Margaret Mary H.S.), and Keegan Poppenberg (5-10, Esko, Minn./Esko H.S.), who both signed with the Golden Eagles in November.

“I am very excited about Josh Olson, Cade Pederson and Aaron Shelstad joining our golf program next fall,” said Head Coach Brad Heppner. “These three student athletes will have an immediate impact on our team and are exactly the kind of players and quality young men we are looking for to grow our program.”

The five signees for the 2019-20 season join returning Golden Eagles Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount, Minn.), and Ben Trostad (So., Crookston, Minn.) to give Minnesota Crookston a strong group of golfers heading into next season. Humble finished in the Top 20 of the NSIC Men’s Golf Tournament for the second-consecutive season and looks poised to improve moving into his junior season. Trostad shot a 77 in the final round of the NSIC Men’s Golf Tournament and will look to improve going into his sophomore campaign.

The Golden Eagle men’s golf program is in their second season under Head Coach Brad Heppner, who was previously an assistant for 18 years prior for the Golden Eagle men’s golf program. The men’s golf program got a huge addition in 2019, as they added an Indoor Golf and Performance Facility at Minnesota Crookston, that includes a Foresight Sports Indoor Golf Simulator with a GCQuad launch monitor. The facility also includes lockers and an indoor putting green and will be a huge factor for the program moving forward.

Joshua Olson (5-11, Roseau, Minn./Roseau H.S.)

Olson averages a 77 coming into the Minnesota Crookston program. He also played hockey for Roseau High School.

Olson is the son of Brian and Samantha Olson. He is undecided on his major at Minnesota Crookston. He was born May 17, 2001. His mother Samantha played volleyball at MSU Moorhead, and his dad Brian played hockey at Northland Community College.

“Josh Olson is a very steady player and a great leader for the Roseau Rams,” Heppner said. “I like his self-control on the course and his mind set. He is a kid who has endless potential and knows how to compete. I’ve watched him compete many times not only on the golf course but also as a hockey player. Josh should be one of the top finishers this year in MN section 8AA.”

Cade Pederson (5-11, West Fargo, N.D./West Fargo H.S.)

Pederson shot an opening round 70 in the 2018 North Dakota State Tournament, where he finished in the top 20. He was also a two-time North Dakota State Champion in wrestling, and competed in track and field.

Pederson is the son of Russ and Dawn Pederson. He plans to major in business. He was born Aug. 8, 2000.

“Cade Pederson is a young man who competes at a high level in whatever sport he plays,” Cade shot 70 in the opening round of the ND Class A state golf tournament last year and has had a good start to his season so far this year. Cade also is a two time ND class A state wrestling champ. It is going to be fun to watch him progress as a college athlete.”

Aaron Shelstad (5-8, Fergus Falls, Minn./Fergus Falls H.S.)

Shelstad was a 2017 and 2018 Minnesota Class AA State Tournament participant. He has been named the Central Lakes Conference Player of the Week. He is the senior captain for the men’s golf team. He tied for 24th in 2018 after shooting a 77. He is a five-year varsity letter winner. Aaron also played hockey for Fergus Falls H.S.

Shelstad is the son of Eric and Rachael Shelstad. He plans to major in business. Shelstad was born May 7, 2000.

“Aaron Shelstad is a two time state qualifier coming out of MN section 8AA from Fergus Falls, Minn., and is looking to repeat and qualify for state again this year,” Heppner said. “I’m looking forward to having Aaron on our team and to see him compete at the college level. Aaron also played hockey for the Otters.”