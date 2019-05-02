The Montevideo Thunder Hawks softball team hosted the Minnewaska Lakers last Thursday. Minnewaska handed Monte a hard fought 12-8 conference loss.

The Thunder Hawks jumped on the board early as they put two runs across the plate in the bottom of the first.

The Lakers answered with four runs of their own in the top of the second inning, then added one more in the third.

The Hawks Lexi Brockmoller lead off Monte’s half of the third with a solo home run. Monte plated two more runs in the inning to knot the score at five runs each.

Minnewaska went ahead for good in the third inning when they added four runs to their total.

A determined Thunder Hawks squad clawed back in the late innings, scoring a run in the fifth, and two in the sixth thanks to some smart base running.

Facing a 12-8 deficit in the bottom of the seventh, Monte batters made solid contact with the ball, but were unable to close the gap.

Sydney Zindel led Monte on offense, as she was 3-foor-4 with two rbi. Alyssa Eickhoff was also 3-for-4 with one rbi.

Lexi Brockmoller was 2-for-3 with an rbi and tree runs scored.

