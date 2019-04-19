“It was really nice to talk about the University of Minnesota Crookston and kind of brag about the opportunities it provides,” Gresham said.

University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball player Deaira Gresham (So., Maplewood, Minn.) was selected to represent Minnesota Crookston and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) April 11-14 at the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in Orlando, Fla.

The NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum engages a diverse and dynamic representation of student-athletes, coaches, faculty and administrators. Student-athletes selected to attend the forum return to campus with invaluable leadership skills, the experience of exploring the relationship between personal values, core beliefs and behavioral styles, and a thorough understanding of the NCAA as a whole, along with the different divisional perspectives and the valuable role of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committees (SAAC).

The Leadership Forum, created in 1997, has been a life-changing experience for more than 5,000 student-athletes, many who have grown personally and professionally, gained a new network of peers and friends, as well as felt the rewards and importance of community service.

Gresham was bestowed with the opportunity after attending the NSIC SAAC Summit last summer in Winona, Minn., and was then nominated by staff members and coaches at the University of Minnesota Crookston and the NSIC. She was one of 300 student-athletes representing NCAA Division I, Division II, and Division III who were offered the chance to represent their institutions at the 2019 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum.

“We all came together and shared leadership experiences and learned how to lead others and also ourselves,” Gresham said.

Gresham was very appreciative of the opportunity, one that she never imagined that she would be offered the opportunity to have when she first arrived at Minnesota Crookston as a freshman in 2017.

“Coming in I was 18 playing with people who were 23, 24, so I was the young one now,” Gresham said. “I didn’t expect an experience like this so early in my career. Maybe as a senior I was expecting something like this but I am very grateful to be able to do it as a sophomore. It helps me to take a step in the right direction as a leader.”

While the opportunity was focused on growing as leaders, the 300 attendees were offered some chances at having fun, as well, including attending Disney Springs one of the nights.

Through this opportunity, Gresham has also been able to share her experience at Minnesota Crookston and the great opportunities the campus provides.

“It was really nice to talk about the University of Minnesota Crookston and kind of brag about the opportunities it provides,” Gresham said.



