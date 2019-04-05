Check out my take on media day at the Final Four. Also see images and videos of players, coaches, practices and press conferences as Michigan State, Virginia, Auburn and Texas Tech prep for the big weekend.

This is my first time at the Final Four as a member of the media. I am not ashamed to admit my jaw dropped when I walked into US Bank Stadium and stepped on the court. The actual court where the games will take place. It still felt like I was breaking some rule, but no. I was approved to be there, and unless I told someone, no one knew it was my inaugural Final Four with the press.

I attended many NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournaments in my four years at Wisconsin as a member of the band. I even went to the 2015 Final Four in Indianapolis when I was a sophomore in college. But this tops all, and it has not even gotten to the best part.

Today was the media's chance to speak with coaches and players. I felt nervous to chime in as I strictly observed, but eventually mustered up the courage to ask Chris Beard, the head coach of Texas Tech, a question, which I talk about below.

Of all the coaches, the most interesting to watch interact with the media was Tom Izzo of Michigan State. Someone who knew absolutely zero about college basketball could have put together that Izzo is a seasoned veteran. He answered questions with class but did not shy away from making his opinion known.

Aside from the general questions he's probably encountered numerous times, the most interesting thing he said, in my opinion, was his thoughts on transfers. Izzo opposes the idea of transfers but seemed perfectly content with one-and-done players.

"In this era of one-and-done and transfer -- the one-and-done, I'm fine with," Izzo said. "The transfer thing, I'm saddened by because every year of my life, and there's some good -- we've had transfers. There's good reasons sometimes. I hope it doesn't get to the point where the going gets tough, let's get the hell out of dodge, you know. I worry about that. I think that's what we are, a little bit -- our society is that way. It's constantly moving. For some people, they think it's fine, whatever the rules are, I'm going to play by."

I have never personally met Bruce Pearl, head coach of the Auburn Tigers, but the man seems like a genuine delight. Pearl took over before the 2014-2015 season, and the Tigers went 15-20 in his first year. In 2016-2017, Pearl led the Tigers to their first winning season since 2008-2009. In 2018, Auburn reached the tournament and lost in the Round of 32. Now, they're a Final Four team.

I get the feeling Pearl is a fan favorite, and why not? The man took over a program at a university where football is king and put them in the national conversation.

"Auburn is one of the finest public institutions in the southern part of the country," Pearl said. "I mean, it's a destination place for people in the South. We've got phenomenal programs nationally ranked in many things, and all this is going to do is bring some more, I think, credibility. And Auburn's a great college town, and I think that the kids that go to Auburn want to be in that environment. It's a very, very special place, and I think more people are going to visit it now because of Auburn being in the Final Four."

I am officially partial to Texas Tech's Chris Beard as of Friday, April 5, 2019. I say this because I asked one question in all four press conferences, and it was to Beard.

While sitting with the other reporters, I remembered my elation when the Red Raiders took down Michigan in the Sweet 16 as I put Tech in my Final Four. Knowing they will be taking on Michigan State in the semifinals, I quickly checked their season schedule to see if they played any other Big Ten teams this season. I saw only one, and it was against Nebraska on November, 20, 2018.

Many consider the Big Ten to be one of the top conferences top to bottom. Since I went to Wisconsin, I am a Big Ten homer, and since Texas Tech only faced two Big Ten teams this season and beat them both, I thought to ask, "You've played a couple of Big Ten teams this year. What do you find to be a common difficulty when facing a team from that conference?"

Pearl responded with, "Yes, we've got great respect for the Big Ten. We try to schedule as many games as we can in the non-conference. So when we go into a game like that, we just tell our guys, this is a Big 12 game. This is a BCS game. You'd better rebound and get back and take good shots. These guys have NBA players, specifically with the Big Ten. I think the reputation is true with the physical play around the basket and the rebounding. Obviously, Hall of Fame coaching. We try to keep it pretty simple. To us, it's a Big 12-level BCS game."

The final coach who took the podium is the living embodiment of the feel good story of the year: Tony Bennett. His Cavaliers made history in the worst way imaginable when they lost to No. 16 UMBC in the 2018 tournament.

I picked Virginia to win it all, and I feel many are hoping for the same result. You have to remember, most of these student-athletes are teenagers or in their young 20s. Kids. I cannot imagine how hard it was for them to swallow that loss to UMBC, but they did, and now they're playing for it all.

I also find myself rooting for Virginia considering Tony Bennett's Wisconsin roots from when he served on the staff with his father, Dick Bennett, and was a part of that 2000 Final Four team.

Now that the pregame portion has come to a close, I cannot wait to cover my first NCAA Final Four. I have a feeling this will be one to remember.