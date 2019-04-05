The Pirates start the season 0-1.

Crookston totaled only two set wins in a dual against Bemidji, and the Lumberjacks (2-0) went on to defeat the Pirates 7-0 on the Bemidji State University campus.

One of the Pirates’ two set wins came from the first doubles team of Logan Wardner (Sr.) and Tanner Janorschke (Sr.). The pair opened their match with a 7-6(7-3) tiebreaker victory but lost 6-2 the following set and, eventually, the super tiebreaker by a 10-3 final to the Lumberjack duo of Silas Hess (Jr.) and Michael Dickinson (So.).

Mason LaPlante (Sr.) and Logan Johnson (Sr.) led off their match against Ben Hess (Jr.) and Logan Jensen (So.) taking the set 6-4. Hess and Johnson responded with a 6-2 win forcing the second super tiebreaker of the day. Ten was not enough, and the Bemidji squad closed out the match with a 13-11 win.

In all other matches, the Bemidji won in two sets.



First Singles

Nick Garmen (Sr.) vs Spencer Konecne (Sr.)

L, 6-3, 6-1



Second Singles

Blake Fee (Sr.) vs Louis Saxton (Jr.)

L, 6-1, 6-4



Third Singles

Jack Garmen (Fr.) vs Jonah Fuhrman (Jr.)

L, 6-4, 6-3



Fourth Singles

Logan Schultz (Sr.) vs Max Harris (Fr.)

L, 6-3, 6-1



First Doubles

Logan Wardner (Sr.)/Tanner Janorschke (Sr.) vs Silas Hess (Jr.)/Michael Dickinson (So.)

L, 6-7(7-3), 6-2, 10-3



Second Doubles

Dilon Owens (Sr.)/Robert Janorschke (Sr.) vs Wyatt Harrom (Jr.)/Kolden Michalicek (Jr.)

L, 6-1, 6-0



Third Doubles

Mason LaPlante (Sr.)/Logan Johnson (Sr.) vs Ben Hess (Jr.)/Logan Jensen (So.)

L, 4-6, 6-2, 13-11



The Pirates (0-1) will next compete in the East Grand Forks triangular on Monday, April 8. Schools present will be East Grand Forks, Crookston and Fergus Falls. The matches begin at 3:30 p.m.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.