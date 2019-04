Times’ sports editor Nolan Beilstein will be traveling to Minneapolis this weekend to cover the Final Four as a member of the media. Events such as press conferences, practices and the games will be accessible to the media, and Beilstein will begin coverage on Friday, April 5 and go through the championship game on Monday, April 8.

Check crookstontimes.com/sports, the Crookston Times Facebook page, Twitter @CroxTimesSports, Snapchat at crookstontimes1 or Instagram at crookstontimes for updates.