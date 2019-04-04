The Golden Eagles come into the weekend with a 12-20 (1-7 NSIC) mark.

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston softball team continues their home stand this weekend. The games were adjusted due to possible inclement weather on Sun., April 7. Minnesota Crookston will take on Minnesota State University Moorhead Fri., April 5 at 2 and 4 p.m. The Golden Eagles will conclude the weekend Sat., April 6 at 1 and 3 p.m., versus Northern State University at the UMC Softball Field.

The four games are part of a six game home stand for the Golden Eagles, as they opened up their home slate Wed., April 3 against University of Minnesota Duluth.



Minnesota Crookston vs. MSU Moorhead

Fri., April 5 – 2/4 p.m. – UMC Softball Field



Minnesota Crookston vs. Northern State

Sat., April 6 – 1/3 p.m. – UMC Softball Field



Minnesota Crookston Preview

Projected Starters

So. C/DP 2 Jordan Peterson, .349, 6 runs, 3 2B, 8 RBIs

Sr. 1B 3 Rocky Bjorge, .302, 8 runs, 6 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBIs

Jr. 2B 17 Malia Pula, .330, 19 runs, 8 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 21 RBIs

Sr. 3B 26 Maggie Morales, .296, 8 runs, 6 2B, 3 HR, 21 RBIs

Jr. SS 33 Mika Rodriguez, .263, 25 runs, 6 2B, 5 HR, 13 RBIs

Fr. LF 22 Leah Macias, .264, 11 runs, 8 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBIs

Sr. CF 1 Haley Strachan, .301, 11 runs, 1 RBI

Fr. RF 7 Hannah Macias, .239, 9 runs, 2 2B, 2 3B, 10 RBIs

Jr. DP/C 29 Samantha Proctor, .235, 5 runs, 2 2B, 6 RBIs



Top Pitchers

Jr. RHP 11 Paige Pitlick, 5-12 2.93 ERA, 93.1 IP, 79 K, 28 BB

So. RHP 15 Taylor Graven, 5-4 3.34 ERA, 88.0 IP, 56 K, 26 BB



The Golden Eagles come into the weekend with a 12-20 (1-7 NSIC) mark. Minnesota Crookston is just one win shy of setting the school-record for wins in a season. They tied the mark with a win over University of Sioux Falls last weekend.

Minnesota Crookston continues has been competitive all season long, and will look to get over the hump in conference play with four home games. The Golden Eagles are hitting .268 on the season with 114 runs scored, 42 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 105 RBIs. Minnesota Crookston is propelled by Jordan Peterson (So., C/UT, Lakeville, Minn.), who is hitting .349 with six runs scored, three doubles, and eight RBIs. Malia Pula (Jr., UT, Gilroy, Calif.) comes in batting .330 for the season with 19 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple, three home runs and 21 RBIs. Rocky Bjorge (Sr., 1B/3B, Prior Lake, Minn.) has also been productive for Minnesota Crookston, with a .302 average with eight runs scored, six doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs.

In the circle, the Golden Eagles have a 3.99 ERA with 151 strikeouts to just 76 walks. Their pitching has improved dramatically from the 2018 season as they had a 5.27 ERA on the season last year with 118 strikeouts to 126 walks.

Paige Pitlick (Jr., RHP, Jordan, Minn.) leads the way with a 2.93 ERA in 93.1 innings pitched with 79 strikeouts to just 28 walks. Pitlick is 5-12 on the year with seven complete games. Taylor Graven (So., RHP, Greene, Iowa) has made an instant impact after transferring from Des Moines Area Community College. Graven is 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 88.0 innings in the circle. She has 56 strikeouts to just 26 walks on the year.



Minnesota State University Moorhead

Minnesota State University Moorhead comes into weekend play with an 8-17 (2-6 NSIC) record. The Dragons are currently on four game skid and will be looking to get back on track. MSUM’s last win came against Upper Iowa where they won 10-9 in 10 innings and earned a conference split. The Dragons bring in a team batting average of .260 and a slugging percentage of .391. The Dragons have also tallied 56 extra base hits as a team. As a pitching staff MSUM brings in a 4.83 ERA and has recorded 66 punch outs.

The Dragons bring in eight batters who currently have a batting average over .260. Emma Dummer comes in leading the team in batting average as she is currently hitting .317 with 13 runs scored, a team high nine doubles, four home runs, and 14 RBIs. Payton Gaber is right behind Dummer hitting .310 with seven runs scored, six doubles, one triple, and six RBI’s. Samantha Gjerde rounds out the top three hitters with a .310 batting average. Gjerde has a team high 15 runs scored and is tied for a team high 26 hits. Gjerde also has two homeruns on the year along with 11 RBI’s. Jordey Smith has come on lately and has caught fire as she comes in sporting a .294 batting average going 5-for-17. MSUM’s top three hitters will be looking to stay hot at the plate and get timely hits from the rest of the lineup.

Becky Berth comes in eating up majority of the innings for MSUM. Berth has thrown 123.1 innings and brings in a 3.01 ERA along with a 6-10 record. Bert has tallied 51 punch outs and has thrown 11 complete games. Anna Lang usually gets the nod for game two, Lang brings in a 2-5 record and a 9.26 ERA on 42.1 innings pitched. Lang has 15 strikeouts on the year and has thrown one complete game. The Dragons will look to get a solid effort from Berth in order to stay in games this weekend.

Northern State University

Northern State University brings a 10-20 (NSIC 2-6) record into this weekend’s matchup with Minnesota Crookston. The Wolves broke a three game losing skid with a 4-3 win over Upper Iowa at home last Sunday. Northern State hit the road for a six game series where they started at U Mary. Northern dropped a pair of games to U Mary but will look to rebound and get back into the win column this weekend. The Wolves are on fire as they come in hitting .306 as a team with a .404 slugging percentage. The NSU pitching staff brings in a team ERA of 4.82 and have notched 91 strikeouts.

The Wolves bring in nine hitters who have been finding barrels all season long. All nine of these hitters come into this weekend hitting above .290 will be looking to get their team back on track. Rachel Reinke leads the way hitting .388 with a team high 18 runs scored, seven doubles, three homeruns, and 14 RBI’s. Kennady Thompson is hitting .378 and brings in a team high .622 slugging percentage. Thompson also has a team leading six homeruns and 22 RBI’s. Jamie Fisher is swinging the bat well as she comes in hitting .366 with six doubles and 12 RBI’s. The Wolves are also a threat on the base paths. Cassidy Schaar has four stolen bases, Julia Sullwood and Courtney Sjerven also have three apiece.

Makenzie Merritt brings in a 4-1 record with four starts in 20 appearances. Merritt has a 4.30 ERA in 58.2 innings pitched, she also has 33 strikeouts on the year. Merritt seems to be a reliable option out of the bullpen for the Wolves. Andrea Cherney has a 4.33 ERA in 18 total appearances. With 14 starts under her belt Cherney has a team high 38 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched. Cheney also brings in a 4-8 record. Jamie Fisher has an ERA of 5.70 in 70 innings thrown. Fisher has 18 appearances, 11 of those were starts. Fisher also has two complete games under her belt. The pitching staff will be a big key to winning games this weekend.