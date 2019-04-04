The Golden Eagles will look to rebound this weekend against an Upper Iowa team that has allowed 7.8 runs per game.

CROOKSTON, Minn.—The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team will look to bounce back this weekend at home against Upper Iowa, after getting swept by the University of Sioux Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles will look to bounce back and keep pace in the competitive NSIC, as they welcome in Upper Iowa. The Peacocks are currently 7-13 overall and 4-11 in conference play.



Upper Iowa at Minnesota Crookston

Location: Crookston, Minn.

UMC Baseball Field

Friday, April 5—3 PM

Saturday April 6—12/2 PM



Minnesota Crookston

The Golden Eagles struggled to get anything going on Wednesday afternoon against the Cougars of Sioux Falls. The Golden Eagles managed to score just three runs in two games, down from their 5.8 runs per game on the season. The Golden Eagles will look to rebound this weekend against an Upper Iowa team that has allowed 7.8 runs per game and is 12th in the conference with a team ERA of 6.84. Reed Hjelle (Sr., 1B, East Grand Forks, Minn.), the preseason player of the year, will look to carry the load offensively. Hjelle is hitting .329 with three triples, six home runs and 22 RBI’s on the season. His 22 RBI’s is second on the team, behind Brock Reller (So., OF, Grand Forks, N.D.), who has 25. The Golden Eagles have gotten good production from the top two hitters in the lineup. Bryce Jorgenson (Jr., UT, Thunder Bay, Ontario) and Landyn Swenson (Jr., OF, Devils Lake, N.D.) have combined to score 37 runs on the season, with Jorgenson leading the team with 23. Scott Finberg (Jr., 3B, Stillwater, Minn.) and Ben Thoma (So., C/SS, Clearbrook, Minn.) will also look to produce offensively this weekend.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles will look to rebound from Wednesday, where they had 11 errors has a team. Six of the errors came in game one, while game two saw the Golden Eagles commit five errors. The Golden Eagles have committed the fourth most errors in the conference with 43 on the season.

On the mound, the Golden Eagles will rely on starters Zach Rustad (Sr., LHP, Blaine, Minn.), Jayden Grover (Jr., RHP, Cooperstown, N.D.) and Nate Albrecht (Sr., LHP, Wahpeton, N.D.) to right the ship against the Peacocks this season. Grover has been the Golden Eagles most consistent starter this season, with a 3-2 record and a 3.52 ERA in six starts. Grover has 30.2 innings pitched on the season as well. Rustad, who has won NSIC player of the week earlier in the season, will look to rebound after a rough outing against Sioux Falls.

Out of the bullpen, the Golden Eagles will continue to look to their duo of Conner Richardson (Fr., RHP, Grand Forks, N.D.) and Dalton Grose (R-So., LHP, Waterville, Minn.) to continue to be dominant. In 20 games and 37.2 innings pitched between the two underclassmen, they have allowed just 10 runs and have struck out 27 batters. The Golden Eagles will look for that same dominance against Upper Iowa this weekend.

Upper Iowa

Trekking north all the way from Fayette, Iowa to face the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles are the Upper Iowa Peacocks. They are 7-13 overall and 4-11 in the NSIC. The Peacocks are batting .301 with 119 runs scored. They are fourth overall in the NSIC for batting average. This weekend, they look to clinch a sweep to improve their record and move up from their 11th ranked spot in the conference.

Senior first baseman and RHP, Zac Cain, is batting .453 with 22 runs. On the 2019 season, Cain has had 13 RBIs and 10 extra base hits, two of those were home runs. His play has helped the Peacocks offensively. Tony Salato, senior catcher and infielder, is batting .397 with 16 runs. He has also had 10 extra base hits and eight RBIs. Leading Upper Iowa with 15 RBIs is sophomore first baseman, AJ Friedrich. In his second year, Friedrich has had a great start to his young career. He is batting .385 with 13 runs and has had three home runs.

The Upper Iowa pitching staff has a 6.94 ERA so far this season. They have had 126 strikeouts, 38 of which are from junior Duncan Snider. In 27 innings, he has pitched an ERA of 2.67 and has a 1-2 record. Blake Thiesse also has had a solid season as well. The freshman has an ERA of 3.86 with nine strikeouts and a record of 1-0.

The Upper Iowa pitching staff has a 6.94 ERA so far this season. They have had 126 strikeouts, 38 of which are from junior Duncan Snider. In 27 innings, he has pitched an ERA of 2.67 and has a 1-2 record. Blake Thiesse also has had a solid season as well. The freshman has an ERA of 3.86 with nine strikeouts and a record of 1-0.