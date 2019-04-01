The Golden Eagles have a 0-15 (0-11 NSIC) mark on the season.

WINONA, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis team wrapped up the 2019 NSIC season with a pair of matches in Winona, Minn., against Upper Iowa University Sat., March 30, and Winona State University Sun., March 31. The Golden Eagles fell 6-1 to the Peacocks Saturday, and wrapped up the conference slate with a 7-0 loss to the Warriors.

The Golden Eagles have a 0-15 (0-11 NSIC) mark on the season. Upper Iowa sits at 3-9 (2-9 NSIC) on the season, while Winona State is 9-7 (8-3 NSIC) on the 2019 slate.

Minnesota Crookston earned their one point on the match Saturday against Upper Iowa as Karli Renney (So., Detroit Lakes, Minn.) won No. 6 singles by forfeit. Tori Koch (Sr., Bemidji, Minn.) put up a strong fight at No. 5 singles against Chelsea Scott, but fell 6-2, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Ashley Smith (Fr., Staples, Minn.) took a game, but fell 6-1, 6-0 to Maryke Badenhorst. At No. 3 singles, Hanna Ruckheim (Jr., Parkers Prairie, Minn.) earned a win in a game versus Lara Peco, but fell 6-1, 6-0. At the No. 4 slot, Diane Cilengi (Jr., Johannesburg, South Africa) took a game against Lavanya Singh, but was upended 6-0, 6-1. At the No. 1 spot, Reanne Erickson (Sr., Fargo, N.D.) was defeated 6-0, 6-0, by Shakhnaza Zhanatova.

At the No. 2 doubles slot, Ruckheim and Cilengi took two games in singles, but were defeated 6-2 by Peco and Singh. At the No. 1 spot Zhanatova and Badenhorst defeated Erickson and Smith.

On Sunday, the Golden Eagles fell 7-0 to the Warriors. At the No. 1 singles spot, Erickson was able to take a game off Beth Murman, but was defeated 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Smith picked up a game victory against Kendra Kappes, but was upended 6-1, 6-0. The No. 3 slot, Ruckheim was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Kaisey Skibba. At No. 4 singles, Hannah Zhao (Sr., Guangzhou, China) fell 6-0, 6-0 to Tayla Card. At the No. 5 spot, Koch was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Brooke Holloway. At the No. 7 singles slot, Renney fell 6-0, 6-0 to Mya Lubben.

In doubles, Erickson and Smith fell 6-0 to Murman and Skibba. At the No. 2 spot, Ruckheim and Cilengi were upended 6-0 by Kappes and Card. At No. 3 doubles, Zhao and Renney were defeated 6-0 by Holloway and Faith Young.

The Golden Eagles are slated to close out the season April 7 at the Gillett Wellness Center with a non-conference tilt in Bemidji, Minn., with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.