Crookston Just For Kix went to their hardest competition this weekend in Sauk Rapids. This competition featured some of the best Just For Kix programs involved, and the dancers still came home with hardware. The teams will compete one more time this season.

Mini Hip Hop - 1st Place

Middle Hip Hop - 2nd Place

Mini Kix - 2nd Place

Wee Hip Hop - 3rd Place

Middle Kix - 4th Place