Mavrick Broden, No. 21, raced last weekend with the Two Eighty-Six Sno Series down in Central Park in Crookston. He raced in two classes. He competes in the Junior 14-17 Class and the Junior Open Class. Overall for the weekend, Mavrick ended up with three third place finishes and one fourth place.

Mavrick has been racing snowmobiles for five years now and has accomplished a lot over the years in his race career. This race season, he has been competing with the Two Eighty-Six Snow Series Sno Cross Circuit. He ended the season in second place overall in the Junior Transition 14-17 class and second place in the Junior Open Class as well. Mavrick races with the United States Cross Country (USXC) racing circuit as well. The USXC offers more races that are cross country, ditch, lake/river and wooded courses. This is Mavrick’s first year competing with the USXC race circuit. He is currently standing in 10th place out of 17. He has one more final race in Alexandria on April 5 and 6.



