The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team completed their 2018-2019 campaign with their team banquet at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 24.



Rookie of the Year: Jack Doda

Most Valuable Player: Eric Delorme

All-Section 8A: Eric Delorme

Curtis Brekken Sportsmanship Award: Jack Ricord

Art Nomland Most Dedicated Player: Ben Andringa

Hobey Baker Character Award: Brock Heppner



2019-2020 Captains

Captains: Leyton Salentine and Joey Doda

Assistant Captains: Ben Andringa and Quinn Westlake



2018-2019 Seniors: Eric Delorme, Killian Kuchan, Logan Wardner, Trey Christopherson, Keaton Goering, Brock Heppner, Jake Anderson, Jack Ricord, Mason LaPlante, Sam Overgaard

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.