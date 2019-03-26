As of now, practices take place in the gold arena of Crookston Sports Center on Mondays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Crookston Lacrosse Association opened their practices in the gold arena of Crookston Sports Center on Monday, March 25. Brent Lindstrom of New Flyer of America, Inc. received a grant from USA Lacrosse for 20 sets of equipment, and Ryan Olson, a former collegiate player at Virginia Military Institute, runs the practices with a team of coaches.

Thirty-three kids attended the first practice, and Olson hopes for that number to elevate.

“My hope for this year is the numbers stay where they are, kids like it and they ask for more,” Olson said. “If they ask for more, I think the Crookston Sports Center is looking for activities to fill it in the summer time. Maybe we could do summer box lacrosse. We can get 10 or 15 more kids that can split into teams of eight or 10, and for a couple hours a day and a couple nights a week, they can do games.”

The provided equipment will not cover the current numbers or any new members, but Olson stressed hockey equipment (helmet, gloves and shoulder pads) can be used for lacrosse. Olson estimated a lacrosse stick can be purchased on Amazon for $40.

Although practices are underway, new members can still join. For registration information, go to the Crookston Lacrosse Association page on Facebook or email croxlax@gmail.com

“This is a game anybody can be good at if they put in the time,” Olson said. “I was not an exceptional athlete, and I did very well. I put the time in. The same way the hockey parents have a pretty good community, it’s similar to that. The kids develop a little culture of their own.”



