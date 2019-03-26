With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 13-7.

MINNETONKA, Minn.—The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team picked up another sweep with a 4-3 victory over Concordia-St. Paul.

The Golden Eagles used a fast start to propel them to their second straight NSIC sweep on Monday afternoon.

With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 13-7 on the season and 6-0 in the conference. The Golden Bears fall to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in NSIC play.

After both teams put up zeroes in the first inning, the Golden Eagles bats came alive and scored three runs in the top of the second. Travis Conoryea (R-So., OF/C, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) continued his strong season with a leadoff single. After Scott Finberg (Jr., 3B, Stillwater, Minn.) popped out to the first baseman, Mason Ruhlman (Jr., 2B, Algonac, Mich.) provided a little pick me up by driving the ball over the Golden Bears’ center fielder for an RBI triple. After a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position, Landyn Swenson (Jr., OF, Devils Lake, N.D.) drove a single to right field that scored two Golden Eagles.

The Golden Bears would answer for two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but the Golden Eagles and Nate Abrecht (Sr., LHP, Wahpeton, N.D.) were able to get out of a jam to hold onto the one run lead.

The game would stay at 3-2 until the fifth until the Golden Eagles added an insurance run. It seemed like déjà vu for the Golden Eagles, who were once again started with a Conoryea single. Conoryea would once again score, yet again off the bat of Mason Ruhlman, this time a sacrifice fly.

That run turned out to be huge, as the Golden Bears scored a run in the seventh inning, but weren’t able to tie the game up.

Offensively, Minnesota Crookston was led by Conoryea, who had another three hit game, his second in as many days. Ben Thoma (So., C/SS, Clearbrook, Minn.) had two hits, while Swenson, Ruhlman, Finberg, Bryce Jorgenson (Jr., UT, Thunder Bay, Ontario) and Griffin Fussy (R-So., SS, Ham Lake, Minn.) each had a hit on the day.

Minnesota Crookston finished with 10 hits, four runs and led 13 runners on base.

The Golden Eagles used four pitchers on the day. Albrecht got the start and earned the win by going five innings, while allowing two runs on nine hits, while striking out three and allowing three walks. Albrecht improves to 2-1 on the season.

Louis Gerzin (Sr., RHP, Ely, Minn.), Henry Pesch (Jr., RHP, Minneota, Minn.) and Dalton Grose (R-So., LHP, Waterville, Minn.) came on in relief and shut the door. Grose earned his league leading sixth save on the year.

It’s a very quick turnaround for the Golden Eagles, who will now travel to Mankato, Minn., for two games with Minnesota State University Mankato tomorrow morning, with first pitch of the doubleheader with the Mavericks beginning at 10 a.m. Game two is set to start at noon.