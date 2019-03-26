The Crookston Pirates held their first practice on the sports floor in Crookston Sports Center. Cody Brekken returns for his second year as head coach. In his inaugural season, the Pirates went 6-15 and lost in the first round of the Section 8A Team Tournament. In the 2018 individual tournament, Blake Fee and Logan Wardner took second place in doubles.

