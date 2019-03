Six dance teams placed in the top two.

The Crookston Just For Kix dance groups competed in Moorhead, placed in each division and brought home five second places and one first place. Dancers range from second to 12th grade from in and around the Crookston area. They are directed by Grace Espinosa.

Mini Hip Hop - First Place

Wee Kix - Second Place

Middle Kix - Second Place

Middle Hip Hop - Second Place

Mini Kix- Second Place

Wee Hip Hop - Second Place