BEMIDJI, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis team returned to NSIC action Sun., March 24, as they fell 7-0 to Bemidji State University at Gillett Wellness Center in Bemidji, Minn.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-13 (0-9 NSIC) with Sunday’s loss. Bemidji State improves to 8-5 (5-4 NSIC) with the victory over Minnesota Crookston.

In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Zoe Lindgren and Ariadna Lopez for the Beavers defeated Ashley Smith (Fr., Staples, Minn.) and Tori Koch (Sr., Bemidji, Minn., 6-0. At the No. 2 slot, Hannah Ruckheim (Jr., Parkers Prairie, Minn.) and Diane Cilengi (Jr., Johannesburg, South Africa) fell 6-0 to Brooke Mimmack and Breann Walsh. At the No. 3 spot, Hannah Zhao (Sr., Guangzhou, China) and Karli Renney (So., Detroit Lakes, Minn.) were upended 6-0 by Hannah Alme and Laney Rutkowski.

In singles, Smith fell at the No. 1 slot, 6-0, 6-0 to Lindgren. At No. 2 singles, Ruckheim was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Alme. At the No. 3 spot, Cilengi fell 6-0, 6-0 to Mimmack. At No. 4 singles, Zhao was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Walsh. At the No. 5 spot, Koch was upended 6-0, 6-0 by Hannah Peterson. To round things off, Renney fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles to Rutkowski.

Minnesota Crookston wraps up NSIC play Sat., March 30 and Sun., March 31 in Winona, Minn., as they take on Upper Iowa University and Winona State University.